The founder of the Courier firm, the head of OBC are candidates of BJP Gujarat Rajya Sabha





By Darshan Desai The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out with a surprise on Tuesday as it announced the names of candidates for by-elections in the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. The polls will take place on March 1. Among the candidates is a longtime party worker, Ram Mokariya, who is also the founder-chairman of a liaison company. Mokariya has been associated with the party for nearly four decades. Another candidate is other backward class (OBC) leader Dinesh Anavadiya. The ruling party will have a crossroads in both countries as Congress has decided not to nominate any candidate as it does not have the right number to win any seats. The opposition party will have to accept the vacancy after the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Another seat held by the BJP fell vacant following the death of the recently elected Abhay Bhardwaj. Both Patel and Bhardwaj underwent Covid-19 complications. Gujarat OBC Chief Morcha Dinesh Anavadiya is a senior leader from the North Gujarat Banaskantha district. He served as director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014-17. Ram Mokariya, who is a surprise choice, had established the first Gujarats Shree Maruti Courier service in 1985 to care for four cities in the Saurashtra region to which he belongs. The main reason behind Marutis’ success was his service to the most remote cities of Gujarat, where only India Posts reached. Read also: Karnataka places restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid roof to B’luru In his selection, Mokariya told reporters, I have been a dedicated party worker for four decades without any expectations. I am really happy that the party has chosen me to run in the Rajya Sabha elections. The power of the BJP, which had won 99 seats in the 2017 election, stands at 111 lawmakers in an 182nd House, while that of Congress has dropped from 77 to 65 now after several desertions. The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one and one Independent, Jignesh Mevani. Now, two seats for assembly are vacant. Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi told the Hindustan Times, “We do not have the numbers to nominate a candidate. If the polls were held together for the two countries, we would still have a chance to hold a seat as the voting MLAs would be shared equally. In a separate vote, all 180 (so far) MLAs will vote for each country. Meanwhile, BJP candidates are also a surprise as the party was expected to re-introduce Balwantsinh Rajput but abandoned it. Rajput had created a stir in 2017 when he left Congress to join the BJP and was immediately appointed against Ahmed Patel for Rajya Sabha and brought the latter, his mentor, to a humiliating defeat. Patel had won that seat by one vote, apparently from Bharatiya Tribal Party chief Chhotubhai Vasava of Bharuch.

