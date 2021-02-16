The lost princess of Dubai appears again in the video at the prison villa





I am a hostage, says sheikha in a video. This villa has been turned into a prison. I can’t even go outside to get any fresh air, she said as well. The Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. In 2018, the AP reported how a friend and a former French spy helped Sheikha Latifa escape by boat, only to be captured by India. The BBC said Sheikha Latifa recorded videos in a bathroom at the villa over the months on a phone she secretly took about a year after her capture. “I do not know when he will be released and what the conditions will be when I am released,” she said in a video. Every day I worry about my safety and my life. The videos, part of an episode of the BBCs Panorama investigative series aired on Tuesday, also include an interview with Mary Robinson, a former Irish president and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Robinson appeared in photos with Latifa published by Emirati officials after the sheikhs returned to Dubai in 2018. Robinson told the BBC she had been deceived by Emirati authorities who told her Latifa was a troubled young woman confident in her family care. I was especially fooled when the photos became public, Robinson told the BBC. This was a total surprise …. I was completely stunned. The possible dramatic escape from the sea and its consequences were introduced into the carefully controlled image kept by the family of Sheikh Mohammed, who is believed to have several dozen children by numerous women. Some of his sons and daughters appear prominently in the local media and online, but others are rarely seen. Sheikha Latifa was widely known for her love of parachuting before 2018. Sheikh Mohammeds family life again became a public issue in 2020. Then, a British judge ruled that the sheikh had conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of his two daughters, one of them Sheikh Latifa . The decision came in a custody battle between Sheikh Mohammed and the ousted wife Princess Haya, the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan. Sheikh Mohammed is the founder of the successful Godolphin horse racing stable and on friendly terms with Queen Elizabeth II. In 2019, he received a trophy from the queen after one of his horses won a race at the Royal Ascot. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

