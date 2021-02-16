The move to privatize the steel plant is an insult to the martyrs, says Naidu





National Telugu Desam President (TDP) and former Prime Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has described the decision to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) as an insult to the sacrifices of those who had given their lives for its founding. Mr Naidu flew to the city on Tuesday afternoon and headed straight to the hospital, where former MLA and TDP parliamentary unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao was admitted after being forcibly relocated from the hunger strike camp, in the hours First. Mr. Naidu gave juice to Mr. Srinivasa Rao and made him give up his indefinite fast. Later, addressing party employees and residents of surrounding areas who had gathered outside the hospital, Mr Naidu claimed that while the Center had issued VSPs for sale, YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had shied away from his responsibility to protect the plant. He wondered what was preventing the Prime Minister from opening his mouth on the issue. POSCO representatives had come three times and they met with the Prime Minister, but he was pretty close on the issue, claimed Mr. The State Government should deal with the issue of the Center, as it was voted for power by the people and the TDP, as an Opposition party, would cooperate in such efforts, said Mr. Naidu. He said that the ukku sankalpam (steel determination) of the people of the State had led to the establishment of the VSP. Up to 32 people had lost their lives for the plant and farmers had been allotted 22,000 hectares of land. The only land is estimated at about ALL 2 billion at the current market value. The steel plant has not only provided thousands of jobs for people, but has also contributed to rupee baskets in the form of taxes for the Center and the State over the years, said Mr. Naidu. Referring to the fast started by Mr Srinivasa Rao, Mr Naidu said that YSRCP leaders and Ministers had not even tried to meet him. Describing the VSP as the heart of Visakhapatnam, the former Prime Minister recalled his efforts to protect the VSP when it was on the verge of being referred to the Industrial and Financial Reconstruction Board (BIFR), taking up the matter with the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Mr Naidu also claimed to have provided justice for displaced persons and the provision of water to meet the needs of the steel plant. Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, K. Atchannaidu, N. Chinarajappa, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, MLA, MLC, former MLA and party leaders attended the meeting.

