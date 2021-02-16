International
French parliament to vote on anti-extremism bill to strengthen secular system ‘after weeks of debate
With a look at the 2022 election, President Emmanuel Macron has backed a bill that seeks to tighten rules on issues ranging from religious instruction, online hatred to polygamy
Image of Emmanuel Macron file. Reuters
Paris:The French parliament voted Tuesday on a bill to combat Islamic extremism, which the state argues is necessary to strengthen the secular system but critics say violations of religious freedoms.
With an eye on the 2022 election, President Emmanuel Macron has backed a bill that seeks to tighten rules on issues ranging from religious instruction, online hatred to polygamy.
Hasshte debated in a rather busy atmosphere in France after three attacks late last year by extremists including the beheading in October of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
The bill is called anti-separatism because ministers fear Islamists are creating communities that reject France’s secular identity and laws, as well as its values such as gender equality.
France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, is still rocked by a series of massacres carried out by Islamic militants since January 2015 that left hundreds dead.
The lower house of the National Assembly is expected to vote on the legislation in the afternoon after a total of 135 hours of debate that approved about 313 amendments.
Macron’s ruling party has a large working majority, which means legislation is expected to pass, but the upper house Senate will also consider the bill in the coming months and may change it.
If so, the bill will be returned to the National Assembly for a final reading.
‘Hostile ideology’
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after Saturday’s final debate that the bill “provides concrete answers to … the development of radical Islam, an ideology hostile to the principles and values on which the Republic is founded.”
Paty’s murder prompted the inclusion of specific hate speech online crimes and the spread of personal information online that could be used to harm someone.
Paty was the subject of an online hate campaign started by a parent of a child at his school who objected to him showing cartoons of the Prophet during a free speech class.
Under the legislation, doctors will be fined or jailed if they perform a virginity test on girls, while it also extends sanctions on polygamy.
The state will also be empowered to close places of worship that are found to transmit “theories or ideas” that “provoke hatred or violence against a person or people.”
One of the most contentious articles has to do with home schooling, with rules significantly sharpened to require formal authorization due to health or disability for children to study at home.
But for right-wing opposition Republicans (LR) the bill does not go that far, especially by not limiting the wearing of Islamic veil to spaces like universities.
“It’s a small law on a big topic,” said LR MP Julien Ravier. The right, which has the majority in the Senate, may try to tighten it further when it enters the upper house.
Nearly 200 people demonstrated in Paris on Sunday against the bill, accusing it of “reinforcing discrimination against Muslims”.
A U.S. envoy on religious freedom last year criticized the bill as “harsh” and it has sparked extremely critical coverage in the English-language media, even urging Macron to write it in person. Times Financial to protect him.
Analysts have said Macron, who came to power in 2017 as a centrist reformer, has moved significantly to the right in recent months as he perfumes that his 2022 presidential re-election battle will go down in a run-off duel with the National Rally of the far right leader Marine Le Pen.
Darmanin visibly shocked Le Pen himself and surprised even his party colleagues by accusing Le Pen of “softness” towards Islam during a debate Thursday night.
Le Pen, who has proposed banning veiling in all public places in France, said in the debate she was “disappointed” by the purpose of the bill.
