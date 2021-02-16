The government is launching a study on drinking water in 10 cities

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Union on Tuesday launched a study to collect data on drinking water in 10 cities under the Jal Jeevan (Urban) Mission.

As part of the ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ survey, data will also be collected on wastewater management and the condition of water bodies in cities.

In a statement, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the mission would be monitored through a technology-based platform, on which the beneficiary’s response would be monitored.

“‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ will be carried out in cities to ascertain the proper distribution of water, the reuse of wastewater and the mapping of water bodies in relation to the quantity and quality of water through a process of challenges,” Mishra said.

As a first step, he said, the ministry has decided to launch a ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ pilot in 10 cities – Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.

According to the secretary, based on the lessons of the pilot study, this exercise will be extended to all cities of the Atal Mission for Urban Renewal and Transformation (AMRUT).

“Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and the condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials according to the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, sample of water collection and laboratory testing and field study for non-revenue water, “the ministry said.

The Jal Jeevan (Urban) mission was created to provide universal water supply coverage for all households through functional taps in all 4,378 legal cities, she said.