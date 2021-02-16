International
LIVE: Center still to explain the merits of farm laws to farmers, says RLD
The arrest of Disha Ravi has given a new twist to the protest against the three farm laws.
The protest against the three farm laws entered its twelfth week as representatives of farmers’ unions continue to demand the total repeal of the farm laws which were passed during the monsoon session last year in Parliament.
Farmers’ protests against the three laws took a new turn after the planned rally of tractors taken on January 26 became violent. Delhi police launched an investigation after the incident, after which she made several arrests.
As farming leaders condemned the violence and distanced themselves from figures like Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana, it is the arrest of Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi that has led to widespread government condemnation. The 21-year-old was arrested by Delhi Police and sent to five-day detention for her alleged role in editing and distributing a package of tools shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Police believe the toolkit was created to spread resentment and malice against India under the guise of supporting protests by farmers.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a Mahapanchayat in Bijnor on Tuesday. She is also scheduled to lead two more Mahapanchayats over the next two weeks. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to address Kisan Mahapanchayat later this month at UP later this month.
Security remains tight at Delhi borders as farmers continue to protest Farmers Producers Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodity Act (amendment), 2020
February 16, 2021 10:01 PM ISSHT
Center still to explain the merits of farm laws for farmers, says RLD
Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the Center was unable to explain the benefits of the farm laws to the protesting farmers. “Some people keep asking what goes wrong with the laws, but I ask them what is good about the laws. The government has not been able to explain to farmers what good the new laws would do them.” , he said.
16 February 2021 07:28 PM PMSHT
Farm managers to hold meetings in West Bengal
Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that farm leaders would hold meetings in the West Bengal-related poll to raise awareness about the issues facing farmers there, the PTI news agency reported. “We will visit the whole nation, we will also go to West Bengal. Farmers in West Bengal are also facing problems. They are not getting good rates for their crops.” Tikait was quoted by the PTI.
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 IS 05:55 PM
The Supreme Court of Bombay reserves the order for the declaration of parole of Nikita Jacob
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the order on the conditional release of activist Nikita Jacob in the Toolkit case. Jacob was one of the editors of the toolkit. The court has reserved its bail petition for tomorrow, ANI reported.
16 February 2021 04:18 PM PMSHT
Arrested activist Disha Ravi given the opportunity to copy FIR, masks from Delhi Court
A Delhi court has allowed climate activist Disha Ravi access to a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in the farmer protest case, Toolkit. The court gave her access to warm clothes, masks, books, etc., and allowed her to talk to her mother, other family members, ANI reported. Read more
16 February 2021 IS 03:42 PM
New farm laws will benefit small and marginal farmers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers and that the farmers themselves have exposed those who spread false information against agricultural laws, the PTI reports.
16 February 2021 IS 03:07 PM
Delhi Commission for Women sends notification to police on arrest of Disha Ravis, requests detailed report
The Delhi Commission for Women sends notification to Police Commissioner Two, Cybercrime Cell, Delhi Police on the arrest of Disha Ravi. The commission asks the Police to provide a copy of the FIR, the reasons for its alleged failure to appear before the local court for the detention measure and the detailed report undertaken, reports ANI. Read more
16 February 2021 12:31 PM PMSHT
Shrivastava says the activist was arrested following the proceedings
The Delhi Police Commissioner said that there are no errors in the arrest and further added that it would be wrong to assume that.
16 February 2021 12:14 PM PMSHT
Tikait addresses Basant Panchami’s wishes to the farmer families
He also remembered Deenbandhu Chottu Ram on his birth anniversary.
16 February 2021 11:24 AM ISSHT
The union minister praises the Delhi Police for dealing with the violence at the tractor rallies
Union G minister Kishan Reddy said the Delhi Police officer showed restraint between pressure and provocation and disrupted ‘anti-national’ forces who tried to disrupt the law and order of the situation.
February 16, 2021 10:50 AM AMSHT
Sidhu was remanded in custody by police for 7 days
The actor is being investigated for inciting violence during the planned tractor rally on January 26, the ANI news agency said, quoting Delhi Police officials familiar with the developments.
February 16, 2021 10:02 AM AMSHT
Lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob says the toolkit was for information only
Lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob, who is currently facing arrest for designing a ‘vehicle package’, which Delhi Police say was done with the intent to spread malice against the Indian state, has denied revealing any information about Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Read more.
16 February 2021 09:54 AM AMSHT
VET criticizes government for disha’s arrest
The VET shared two photos criticizing the government while saying that protesting against farmers is not a crime.
16 February 2021 09:47 AM
BKU (Ugrahan) says farmers are being mistreated by the government
Urahan wing of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said farmers were once respected throughout the nation, but recently they have been slandered and called “terrorists”.
16 February, 2021 08:03 AM
The panel appointed by the SC meets for the seventh time, discusses farm laws
The committee appointed by the court for the culmination of the new farm laws held its 7th meeting on Monday. The three-member committee met with academics and professionals Monday through video conferencing, the PTI news agency reported.
