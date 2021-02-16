UK government ‘endangering Scotland vaccine program’ with travel gaps





Scotland’s Transport Secretary has accused the UK government of creating a “reckless” loophole for quarantine hotel rules – warning the move could “compromise our vaccination schedule” by leaving the door open for mutant strains of the virus .

The Scottish Government has launched an investigation after arrivals from the United States were “wrongly advised” to quarantine a hotel following a loophole in the new rules after travelers landed via a connecting flight from Dublin.

People flying directly to a Scottish airport on international flights must be isolated for 10 days in a quarantine hotel room, under new rules that take effect on Monday. If not excluded, a passenger will have to pay 1, 1,750 for quarantine in a room at one of six designated hotels in an effort to avoid importing the virus. But in England, the UK Government will only require hotel quarantine for visitors from a “red list” of 33 high-risk countries, meaning that travelers coming from elsewhere can avoid it entering Scotland via England. Scottish Government Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said his administration’s strategy “is based on expert advice from Sage on the need for a comprehensive approach”. He added: “While we acknowledge that a four-nation approach would be preferable, the partial approach as decided by the UK Government risks allowing new variants to enter the country.” READ MORE: Investigation after US arrivals ‘wrongly advised’ on quarantine Mr Matheson said Scottish ministers “will continue to press the UK Government” for plans south of the border to reflect what has been presented in Scotland, stressing that he “will again urge UK ministers to work with us “and adopt the same approach he claimed was” created to protect communities “. Scottish Labor Transport spokesman Colin Smyth noted the “predictable path” that has emerged and asked Mr Matheson to decide when the Scottish Government asked their Westminster counterparts “to close that gap”. Mr Smyth said the Scottish Government “does not exclude the Scotland-England border” in order to prevent mutated strains from being imported if quarantine rules cannot be tightened across the UK and Ireland. He warned Mr Matheson that “as there are 22 roads and two railways crossing the border and every day, thousands of people travel mainly from South Scotland to the north of England and return for work, health care, education”, asking the minister “how an already overloaded policeman can enforce border closure to try to stop someone who landed at Manchester Airport – without stopping everyone from making essential essential trips”. Mr Matheson told MSPs that he, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and the Prime Minister discussed the issue last week with the UK Government – suppressing the need “to ensure strong action is taken to ensure a comprehensive hotel quarantine system throughout the UK ”. READ MORE: Covid Scotland: International travelers leave hotel quarantine after one night due to ‘hole mistake’ He said: “By failing to do so, the UK Government, following the reckless approach they are taking, risks leaving gaps for people to bypass the comprehensive system we have introduced here in Scotland. “Today, I’m still waiting for a formal response from the UK Government on that request. We will continue to press them on this issue in order to try and address this issue of the gap they have created by the approach they are following. ” Mr Matheson added: “No one should doubt that the most effective way is a comprehensive quarantine system. This is why we are looking at other opportunities to try and address this particular issue if the UK Government is not moving towards that clinical advice. “We are looking at all options to make sure we minimize the potential risk of introducing new variants of Covid-19 into Scotland that could jeopardize our vaccination schedule.” Mr Smyth has claimed that the Scottish Government’s quarantine system has been “badly thought out”. He added: “The SNP has claimed that all passengers arriving in Scotland should be quarantined, but those traveling through English airports or arriving in Ireland before boarding a flight to Scotland will not be required to be quarantined. in managed hotels. “It took the SNP almost a year to accept the vital role that airport testing and proper quarantine can play in reducing Covid emissions, but they have still put together a travel policy that does not work, it is full of mistakes. and has led to confusion. ” Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “It is right to take tough measures to stop new tensions being imported from abroad, but a blow of this magnitude on the day when one will seriously jeopardize public confidence in this system. “Tough talks are not helpful if it is impossible to deliver results. It is ridiculous for the Government to claim that they want travelers from all countries to quarantine when there are so many gaps placed in the system. “The Secretary of Transportation must ensure that these opening day concerns are not repeated. In a system already fraught with exceptions and contradictions, it is imperative that passengers be properly identified and directed.”







