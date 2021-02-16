International
Dermatologists warn against the TikTok trend of viral facial wax
A barber shop in the Netherlands is generating a lot of attention on TikTok after posting videos of an elaboration facial waxing procedure.
Dermatologists worry that the videos, which have garnered millions of views, will inspire amateur copying and effort.
Clip Makers, by Berberi Kapsalon Freedom, are professionals who are following all sorts of safety procedures like using eye protection and Q tips for airways, but the trend is divisive TikTok doctors and viewers if it is really safe.
In the video, barbers are shown covering clients ’faces with hot wax, and even inserting wax-covered Q tips into their noses for nose hairs. Most clients appear to be men, so the wax is usually wrapped almost completely around the head in order to clean the back of the haircuts and reach inside their ears.
Some clients even wax their bodies at the same time.
Once the wax dries, the barber gently pulls and pulls the wax from their clients faces.
Hello, beautician licensed here, a TikTok wrote the commentator. Do not do this, never do it.
Sounds so painful, another complain.
One of the barbers at the Capsalon Freedom barber shop, Renaz Ismael, told BBC that the concern about facial hair removal is unwarranted. Ismael, who grew up in the Middle East, said it is a very common practice.
Not bad for your skin, he added.
Some dermatologists are not necessarily on the same page.
The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) has raised concerns that anyone trying to do the procedure at home could seriously damage their skin, especially the very thin and sensitive skin around the eyes.
Attempting waxing inside the nose or ears is not recommended, he told BAD BBC.
There is also no control when it comes to applying hot wax. If some are to sink into an airway or ear of persons, it may harden and then require surgery to remove it.
