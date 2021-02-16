Malta leads EU vaccinations, but be wary of virus variants

Malta Health Minister Chris Fearne, left with Prime Minister Robert Abela in January. Malta has given at least one Covid-19 blow to 10 percent of its population



The main EU country for Covid vaccines, Malta, on Tuesday credited the bloc’s joint procurement for its success, but strong moves need to be made to counter the troubling variants of the virus.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, a former surgeon who is also the junior deputy prime minister of the Mediterranean country, told AFP in an interview that the “unprecedented” joint purchase by Brussels of vaccine doses had prevented competition that would leave Malta out. in the cold.

“Imagine the situation if we had not done this together: if the member states had gone their own way … there would have been a competition between the member states, so the larger member states would probably have had access to the vaccines while smaller member states would have lagged behind, perhaps even having no access at all, “he said.

As of Tuesday, Malta had given at least a 10 percent stroke to its population of 515,000, with more than three percent of those over 16 now fully vaccinated with two doses of BioNTech / Pfizer or Moderna.

As of last week, she also started vaccinating with AstraZeneca doses, though only for those aged between 18 and 55.

The inoculation rate puts Malta at the top of the class in the European Union, something Fearne said came down to two main reasons: ordering two million doses enough to immunize its small population twice exceeds a dense network of community health centers distributing the doses as fast as they arrived

Furthermore, Malta has orders for three other candidate vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and Novavax that are expected to be approved soon in the EU.

This breakdown allowed Malta to overtake the “fit and start” supply that is starving the largest EU countries.

Possible annual shocks

But Fearne said Malta is also very aware that coronavirus vaccination can be a long load, not least because of variants that have emerged from Britain, Brazil, South Africa and Nigeria, some of which seem to be shrinking. the effectiveness of the current doses being set.

“If immunity is to weaken, then we will need boosting doses, maybe an annual dose. Hopefully not, but this is an opportunity,” he said in a telephone interview.

In a Jan. 18 letter he sent to the European Commission, Fearne called for EU research into Covid vaccine immunology and more frequent gene sequencing to detect new strains.

The virus, he said, “will continue to evolve, which means we may need different vaccines or different vaccine changes at some point to cope with the variants.”

The commission has responded that its demands are being met.

Talks with Israel

Malta’s vaccination rate has caught the attention of Israel, which last week reached agreements with EU members Greece and Cyprus to allow vaccinated citizens to travel unhindered between their territories.

“We are in talks with the Israeli government,” Fearne said.

But he cautioned against the idea of ​​what many people are calling “vaccine passports,” at least for now.

“What I would call vaccination certificate testing should be possible or empowering rather than restrictive,” he said, explaining that there was still insufficient data on whether a vaccinated individual could transmit the coronavirus.

“We still have to sanction the scientific evidence that a vaccine not only reduces the consequences of infection … but also reduces transmission,” he said.

Norway, Denmark reserve AstraZeneca vaccine for under 65s

2021 AFP