2 children injured after snowmobile incident at Whitby school: police





Durham Regional Police say two children were injured after an incident involving a construction machine used to clear snow at an elementary school in Whitby late Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Julie Payette Public School on Garden Street around 10:30 p.m. A Whitby Fire spokesman told Global News that two young children were sitting near a fence when a private snowplow operator entered the fence, which fell on the children. Paramedics said they transported a boy, about 12 years old, to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the other child, a girl of the same age, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The children’s parents have been notified, police said. The story goes down the ad The Ministry of Labor was also contacted. Trends Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ by Prince Harry news, Meghan Markle expecting second child

Canada prepares for the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines to date “We can confirm that there was an accident at Julie Payette PS earlier today, including a snowplow on a property adjacent to the school, resulting in the impact of snow on the schoolyard and two children injured during the morning break.” reads a statement from the school’s communications and public relations department. “To ensure the safety and well-being of students, students have returned within the school and support is being provided to school staff and students who may have been affected by seeing or hearing about the incident,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with the child in the hospital and we hope for a speedy recovery.” Members of @DRPSCWDiv responded to Julie Payette Public School on Garden Street after two school children were injured on the property. The parents of the victims involved have been notified. A child was transported to the local hospital. More information to follow .. – Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 16, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos