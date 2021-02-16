New world development update – News





Last August we held a Preliminary Event with the aim of sharing our progress by gathering as much feedback as possible. We invited hundreds of thousands of players to experience the New World. Your answers and gaming experiences confirmed our thoughts on what improvements and additions we wanted to make. Since then we have polished combat system, added search variety, enhanced weapons and armor, added fishing, expanded the map to include a new region Smoke water, our fix artisanal system, and continued to add content between the game and at the end of the game. We’ve been very hard working on the attractive features of the last game that we believe are important to get involved in the launch. These features will not be ready for the Spring time frame we have communicated. With this in mind, we will be releasing the New World on August 31, 2021. With this extra time we will be able to add these essential improvements while polishing and fine-tuning the entire game before we open the shores of Aeternum to the world . We will continue our Alpha in the coming months and expand testing by setting up EU servers on 30 March 2021. Our Closed Beta will start on 20 July 2021. If you ordered New World, you will to have access to the Closed Beta Test. In the closed beta Test you will have the opportunity to play new features and content such as: Reaching the ebons scale Filled with lush wetlands and formidable cliffs Ebonscale Reach is a new area of ​​recent play at Aeternum. An exiled empress is building a corrupt fleet there that could threaten the entire world.

expeditions These instant five-player adventures will take you to the darkest corners of the Aeternum. There, you will face terrible threats, learn more about the source of Corruption, discover the hidden motives of the Angryer Land, and discover the deepest threat after the Lost. Expect tough battles that will challenge your group, requiring skill and coordination to achieve victory.

Outpost Rush These are 20 battles vs. 20 battles set in a primordial river basin filled with forgotten ancient technology and hidden springs of Azoth. You and your team will fight for control of strongholds and strategic resources – and you will need all your fighting skills and collective ingenuity to win.



This is just a taste of what we are working for. Thank you as always for your support. Stay tuned for information and details on Expeditions, Outpost Rush and even more content.

