Growing economy here means less EU aid to Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Ireland will receive less EU funding to recover from Covid 19 than our counterparts, due to the inflated size of the economy calculated using gross domestic product (GDP).

“The so-called Leprechaun effect of the economy means that Ireland will spend EU funds on a smaller scale and in a more targeted way,” admitted Paschal Donohoe.

The government has been promised 853 million in a mixture of grants and loans from EU pandemic recovery funds 672 billion.

Allocations from the fund are based on growth rates, population and unemployment rates.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday that the Irelands EU beat the growth rate in 2020 means that funding is not of the scale that other countries will use.

Ireland was the only EU economy to grow last year, according to winter forecasts published by the European Commission last week.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 3 pieces in Ireland 2020 as a result of multinational exports, it shrank in the EU by an average of 6.3 pieces. While GDP is seen as a weak measure of Irelands domestic wealth, it is the standard metric used by the EU.

The impact on our economic performance for the past year was very, very, very, very different in scale with the effect that some of our neighbors feel because of Covid, said Mr. Donohoe.

I expect that our plan will be very, very targeted, and while no decision has been made at all who will be the beneficiaries of the funds that will be available from the EU recovery fund, at least its possibility that we will make very targeted use of this funding by focusing on a number of specific areas or projects (or).

Before any EU funding can be paid, countries must submit national plans to the Commission and pass a law allowing the bloc to raise extra money in bond markets.

The exact allocation of Irelands under the fund – known as the recovery and sustainability structure – will only be known when the EU releases the final GDP data in June 2022.

Most of the money has to be paid by the end of this year.

Mr Donohoe said the vaccination program and enterprise reopening would be “the biggest driver of economic performance in 2021 and 2022.

He said the government will continue to support businesses for quite some time and will give companies fairly soon guidance on continuing the employment wage subsidy scheme.

Meanwhile, he said high capital defenders in Irish banks have helped them weather the Covid storm,.

Importers It is important to note that the levels of capital that our banks currently have now playing a very valuable role in helping our banking system respond to the major economic consequences of this disease and its effect on the Irish economy, said Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday

Data from the Federation of Banks and Payments (BPFI) released on Tuesday showed that Irish banks hold three times as much capital in their mortgage books as their EU counterparts, or an additional 2.5 billion.

According to the BPFI study of over 600,000 mortgages across Irelands five retail banks, there is a higher risk perceived in their mortgage books when compared to the average capital requirements in Europe.

Indo Business