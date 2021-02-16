Marriott International announces the sudden transfer of Arne M. Sorenson, President and CEO





BETHESDA, Md., February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – is deeply saddened that Marriott International announces that Arne M. Sorenson, President and CEO, died suddenly February 15, 2021. IN May 2019, announced the company that Mr. Sorenson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. IN February 2, 2021, Marriott shared the news that Mr. Sorenson will temporarily reduce his schedule to facilitate a more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer. (PRNewsfoto / Marriott International, Inc.)

Mr. Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott history in 2012, and the first to see the surname Marriott. A visionary leader, Mr. Sorenson put the company on a strong growth trajectory that included it $ 13 billion purchase of Starwood Hotels & Resorts. During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Sorenson was tireless in fostering the company’s progress, creating opportunities for associates, growth for owners and franchisees, and results for company shareholders. Known for his leadership on difficult national and global issues, Mr. Sorenson led the Marriott to make significant progress in diversity, equality and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and human trafficking awareness. “Arne was an extraordinary executive, but more than that he was an extraordinary human being,” said JW Marriott, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Arne loved every aspect of this business and liked the time he spent visiting our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had a strange ability to predict where the hospitality industry was heading and position Marriott for growth. But the roles she loved most were like husband, father, brother and friend.On behalf of the Board and hundreds of thousands of Marriott associates around the world, we express our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. heart and we will miss Arne deeply. “ When Mr. Sorenson retired from full-time management in early February, the company eavesdropped on two Marriott veteran executives, Stephanie Linnartz, Group President, Customer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, and Toni Capuano, Group President, Global Development Services, Design and Operations, to share responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company’s business units and corporate functions, in addition to maintaining their current responsibilities. Mrs. Linnartz and Mr. Capuano will continue in that capacity until the Marriott Board appoints a new CEO, who is expected to be within the next two weeks. About Marriott International Marriott International, Inc.(NASDAQ: MAR) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 major brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott also operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation-owned vacations worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website atwww.marriott.com, and for the latest company updates, visitwww.marriottnewscenter.com. For more, contact us atFacebookand @MarriottIntl ​​atTweetANDInstagram. IRPR # 1 SOURCE Marriott International, Inc. Similar links https://www.marriott.com







