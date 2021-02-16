Princess Latifa: Princess of Dubai claims she is being held ‘hostage’ in secret video recordings





Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum – daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – was last seen publicly in March 2018 on a yacht off the coast of India before being raided by Indian and Emirati forces. that in Dubai, according to two people who had helped plan her escape.

It was her second failed attempt to flee the country after she previously tried to leave the UAE in 2002 as a teenager.

In a video clip taken from BBC Panorama and aired on CNN ahead of the documentary ‘The Missing Princess’ aired Tuesday night, Princess Latifa says: “I’m a hostage. This villa has been turned into a prison. All windows are closed. “Closed., I can not open any window … I was alone, in solitary confinement.

CNN has not independently verified Latifa’s videos or current location. CNN has contacted the Dubai government for comment.

Princess Latifa secretly recorded the videos herself on a mobile phone while hiding in a closed bathroom, according to the BBC. The documentary says that about a year after Latifa was taken back to Dubai, her friend Tiina Jauhiainen was contacted by someone who helped her secretly connect with her. Jauhiainen managed to get a phone call in Latifa and since then the princess has recorded many video messages “describing her captivity in a villa turned into a prison with her windows closed”, according to a BBC press release. “BBC Panorama has independently verified the details of where Latifa was being held hostage. She was guarded by about 30 police officers, working in rotation, both inside and outside the villa. The location is only a few meters from the beach. It is not known if she is still there, “the press release says. In another video to be shown in the documentary Latifa says: “I have been here since then, for more than a year in isolation. There is no access to medical care, no trial, no charges, nothing … I worry every day “About my safety and the police threatening me that I will never see the sun again. I’m not sure here.” Jauhiainen tells the documentary that she worries a lot about her friend: “She is so pale that she has not seen sunlight for months. She can basically move from her room to the kitchen and back.” After her failed escape in 2018, in December of that year Latifa was visited by former UN Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson. Latifa was seen in the grain photo next to Robinson , a former President of Ireland, who later said Latifa was “troubled” and “regretted” her efforts to escape. Robinson’s confession was criticized by human rights activists. Robinson paid the visit at the request of the ruling family, according to a statement from the UAE mission in Geneva sent to the Office of Special Procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “The documents respond to and refute the false claims that have been made about her Highness, providing evidence that she is alive and living with her family in Dubai,” the statement said. However, in the BBC Panorama episode, Robinson gives a different description of her controversial meeting with Latifa in 2018. “I was deceived, initially by my good friend Princess Haya, because she was deceived. Haya began to explain that Latifa had a very serious bipolar problem. And they were telling me, in a way that was very convincing:” we do not we do “I do not want Latifa to go through any further trauma” … I did not know how to address someone who was bipolar about their trauma. And I really didn’t want to talk to him and increase the trauma during a nice lunch, ”Robinson says in a clip from the program. Jordanian Princess Haya bint al-Hussein is the ex-wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Princess Haya left Dubai for London with her two children by the sheikh in 2019. The princess, who was the sheikh’s sixth wife and is not Latifa ’s mother, later brought a case to the London High Court for her sought custody of her two children, aged nine and 13, for fear they too would be abducted. Last year, a judge in the family division of the London High Court found that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum waged a “campaign of fear and intimidation” against Princess Haya. The court ruled that the sheikh organized the abduction of his two daughters on three occasions – including one from the historic UK town of Cambridge and Princess Latifa in international waters off the coast of India. Andrew McFarlane, the UK’s oldest family judge, confirmed that Sheika Shamsa, one of the sheikh’s daughters by another woman, left her family in the summer of 2000 while visiting the UK. She was later abducted and forced to board a car in Cambridge by men working for her father, before being sent to the property owned by the sheikh. There, she landed by helicopter in Deauville in France and then by plane back to Dubai. The other girl, Latifa, had twice tried to escape from her Emirati family but was forced to return, once in 2002 from the Dubai border with Oman and in 2018 “from a commanded armed attack at sea” in international waters near coast of India, the judge found. “With regard to Shamsa and Latifa it is alleged that after their return to custody of the father’s family they were deprived of their liberty,” the verdict said, finding the true allegation. CNN reported at the time that Sheikh Mohammed – the UAE vice president and prime minister – said the court’s assessment was a one-sided account. “This is a very personal and private matter about our children. The call was made to protect the best interests and well-being of the children. The result does not protect my children from media attention in the way that other children do. in family proceedings in the UK is protected, “he said in a statement issued by his representatives. “As a head of government, I was not able to take part in the fact-finding process in court. This has resulted in the issuance of a ‘fact-finding’ trial which inevitably shows only one side of the story. “I urge the media to respect the privacy of our children and not to intrude on their lives in the UK.”

