The FIR Toolkit claims bid to wage economic war on Indian and Indian companies





FIR filed by Delhi Police Cyell Cell against the creators of the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg, which led to the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, says the Google document contains a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies and that The January 26 violence was part of a pre-planned plot. FIR has been registered with charges of insurgency, incitement to hostility and criminal conspiracy. There is a call for economic war against India and certain Indian companies. Their fortunes in India and abroad will become targets for physical as well as coordinated action. There is also a call to protest specifically outside Indian Embassies and targeted symbols related to Indian culture like Yoga and Chai, reads FIR. It is clear from the contents of the mentioned package of means that the violence that took place on the streets of Delhi on January 26, 2021 near ITO, in Fort Red, in Nangloi, etc., as a result of the farmers’ protest was a pre- planned plot had to aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, state security and public order, reads further. She said the rally, which was initially agreed upon by farmers’ unions as a peaceful march, turned violent as a result of the incitement mentioned by the elements behind the document and its package of tools. Cyber ​​Cell also blamed the banned US-based secessionist organization Six for Justice for contributing to the January 26 violence, saying it had declared a $ 2,50,000 reward for waving the secessionist flag. at the Gate of India on Republic Day. He also noted that the package was promoted campaign material by the Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada-based organization that openly and deliberately shares social media posts that tend to create disharmony or feelings of hostility, hatred or malice between different religious languages. racial, or regional groups or castes or communities. He also said that the documents in the toolkit specifically mention the targeting of certain regions of India to incite hostility and disunity and detailed plans have been made by conspirators to incite certain communities against each other. Following the January 26 violence, various social media treatments are being used to spread false rumors and news / videos to promote animosity between different groups, reluctantly provoking in order to carry out riots and bring in hatred or contempt or to incite dissatisfaction with the Government of India, read FIR.

