Biden White House says states will receive more doses

WASHINGTON states will get their biggest push yet on coronavirus vaccine doses this week, a 23% increase over the past week and a 57% increase since President Joe Biden took office, administration officials told governors. on Tuesday.

The White House announced that the number of doses delivered directly to the pharmacy has doubled to 2 million.

The program will expand access to neighborhoods across the country, Jeff Zients, Bidens COVID-19 coordinator, told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview before holding his weekly call with governors.

Cities get mixed up to vaccinate residents, not only needed to speed up the country’s health and economic recovery, but also to slow the situation mutation of the virus. Although vaccine distribution has increased, vaccination sites across the country are closing as hundreds of thousands of people are on waiting lists.

There is a big difference between states over who is eligible to be vaccinated. In 35 states plus the District of Columbia, people 65 and over can request an appointment. Some states have not moved beyond vaccinating essential workers and those aged 75 and over.

The number of doses the states will receive will increase from 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office to the 13.5 million Zients told governors on Tuesday they will receive.

That is a minimum, Zients said. Supply will continue to increase.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bidens Chief Medical Officer, told CNN On Tuesday the vaccines may not be available to the general public until mid-May or even June. Fauci had previously said that vaccinations could reach lower-priority groups as early as April.

Fauci said the early assessment was based on an expectation that Johnson & Johnson would be able to deliver more doses than appears now possible.

Getting vaccines in the arms of most Americans is unlikely to be completed by the end of summer or fall.

The important thing here is that, given the actions the president has taken during his first three weeks in office, he now has enough vaccine by July … to vaccinate up to 300 million Americans, Zients said.

The administration is working on ways it can help improve the often confusing vaccination registration process, while expanding access through pharmacies, community health centers, mobile units and mass vaccination sites.

Last week, Los Angeles closed five city-run vaccination sites, including the largest ones at Dodger Stadium due to a lack of doses.

That’s a big hurdle in our race to vaccinate Angelenos, Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week.

In New York, the 10 million people eligible to be vaccinated are following the state’s 300,000 weekly doses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Officials from Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana and Colorado testified before a House panel this month about the urgent need for more vaccines.

The biggest challenge I am hearing from states now is simply the lack of supply, Rep. Said. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Who held the hearing for the Energy Chamber and the Commerce Committee.

The governors expressed appreciation for the Biden administrations’ practice of giving them a three-week overview of the minimum number of doses they will receive.

theyasked the administration for more we say how the federal government distributes vaccines to pharmacies and community health centers in their states.

We need better coordination between the federal government and the state government, so we know what pharmacies they are sending, Cuomo, head of the Association of National Governors, said Monday. Some pharmacies do a better job than others.

Governors, who are under pressure to vaccinate residents, want the public to better understand which distribution programs are run by states and which the federal government controls.

Biden Governors:More coordination of COVID-19 vaccines and clarity of reporting is needed

The Association of National Governors expressed these concerns in a letter sent to Biden on Monday.

Zients said the administration believes in data, transparency and coordination.

So we will be fully responsive to requests that include data and coordination, he said. At the same time, I want to make it clear that we will have a holistic approach here that includes additional channels, including the pharmacy channel and community health centers.

The Trump administration collaborated with pharmaceutically administered vaccines in nursing homes and long-term care institutions. Biden began programs to send vaccines to select federally funded retail pharmacies and community health centers that serve primarily low-income patients.

Zients said the administration monitors how pharmacies and community health centers perform when determining vaccine distributions.

He said doubling pharmacy doses from 1 million when the program started last week to 2 million this week was performance-based.

They are inserting needles efficiently and quickly, he said.

As supplies grow, the program is expected to eventually include more than 40,000 pharmacies.

Most independent pharmacists want to administer vaccines, according to the National Association of Community Pharmacists, which represents more than 21,000 pharmacies.

But for most pharmacies, the supply of vaccines is only poor by state and federal health officials, the group said in a statement Tuesday.

“There is a high level of commitment on their part and a high level of trust among their patients,” said pharmacist Douglas Hoey, the association’s chief executive officer. “This is exactly what we need now to bring the vaccine to these communities.

Biden set a goal to administer 100 million doses in his first 100 days.

With the progress I was making I believe well not only do I achieve it, but break it, he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

This required increasing the supply of vaccines along with the number of vaccination sites and vaccinators.

Zients attributed the 57% increase in vaccine doses to states planned increases in production by vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, as well as actions by the administration. They included using the Defense Production Act to get Pfizer what it took to speed up production, he said.

