Catalan separatists reject Socialist-led government – POLITICO

Pere Aragons, the leader of the strongest pro-independence party after Catalonia’s regional elections, has ruled out helping to install a Socialist-led government that won the poll even if Madrid agrees to pardon jailed separatist leaders.

Following Sunday’s election, Salvador Illa, the main candidate of the pro-union Socialists, suggested the formation of a regional government with the Catalan left-wing branch of Podemos, En Com Podem. But that would require the Catalan Republican Left (ERC) to abstain in the main regional assembly vote, and Aragons party chief told POLITICO it was out of the question.

Instead, Aragons said he plans to run a government of his own, made up of pro-independence parties as well as others that do not take a position on secession from Spain, but may be open to a legal and binding referendum. for the matter.

Aragons said his stance would not change even if the national government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Snchez pardoned jailed Catalan leaders for their failed bid for independence in 2017, including former ERC leader Oriol Junqueras.

For us, this question can not be part of the negotiations to form a government in Catalonia, said Aragons. The first to reject it would be those affected. It would be the treatment of prisoners as hostages.

Snchez has not ruled out any apology, nor has he publicly discussed the possibility, stressing the need to respect the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive. But the legal process that could lead to pardon has already begun.

The Supreme Court is widely expected to oppose the pardon, but the Spanish Cabinet has the final say. A decision may still be several months away.

Illa, internationally known as Spain’s former health minister, gave a historic result for the Socialists in Sunday’s election, winning 23 percent of the vote and 33 of the 135 seats in the game.

He told POLITICO that he is determined to run for parliament as a candidate to lead the government, arguing that it is his duty to do so after he comes out first in the election.

Catalonia has voted to turn the page and start a new era, Illa said.

He presented the election result as a clear demand by voters to leave behind the divide between separatists and unionists that has dominated Catalan politics for a decade.

“Political parties that are part of any eventual government that continues in what has already failed will pay a very high political price because it goes against what the citizens want,” Illa said.

But Aragons said he too wants a new approach by forming a government that will go beyond pro-independence parties and seek to negotiate with Madrid for a binding referendum, rather than taking a one-sided path.

His party also won 33 seats, the same as the Socialists, though with a share of the vote that was about 2 percentage points lower.

We believe it is very important that the next legislature focuses on the issue of the right to self-determination and the referendum, Aragons said. In that sense, we must go beyond alliances with strictly independent forces.

His model is the UK, where the British government agreed to give Scotland the power to hold a referendum on independence in 2014.

Aragons said the election result means that the ERC project to implement the Scottish way in Catalonia has been greatly strengthened.

Whether Madrid sees things the same way is another matter. The Spanish government has decided to start negotiations with the pro-independence forces of Catalonia with the aim of finding a solution to the political unrest in the region. But there are still no indications that Snchez would give Catalonia a referendum.

Aragons’ prospects for forming a government look more promising than those of Illas. If the ERC could form an alliance with the other two separatist parties, that bloc would represent more than 50 percent of the vote and command an absolute majority in the regional assembly.

However, negotiations within the independence camp will not be direct. The ERC has a difficult relationship with former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s JxCat party, which has supported a more one-sided approach to independence.