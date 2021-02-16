Ashley Judd posts photos of her accident involving a broken leg

Ashley Judd is shining a light on the people who came to her aid after she broke her leg in Congo while walking in a forest.

Actors, 52, shared photos and a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, thanking all the men and women who helped him.

Friends. Without the Congolese brothers and sisters, my inner bleeding would have killed me and I would have lost my leg. I wake up crying in gratitude, deeply touched by every person who contributed to something by giving life and saving my breath during my heavy 55-hour odyssey, she began.

The photos show Judd being transported on an improvised item and leaning on a floor while her leg was wrapped. There are also photos and a video of two men riding him on a scooter, as well as a pair of photos of two women caring for him and a few more photos of one of the men who helped him.

Judd, who previously chronicles what happened in a pair of live videos on Instagram hosted by New York Times columnist Nicholas Christoph after being transported to a hospital in South Africa, described her experience last Friday as ” a very sad 55 hours. ” She made sure to single out the people who helped her save her at the time, while also describing how bad the situation was.

Dieumerci stretched his leg and put it under my severely misplaced left leg to try to hold it still, she wrote. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage. Dieumerci (Praise be to God) sat, without moving without trembling, for 5 hours on the rainforest floor. He was with me in my primary pain. He was my witness.

Pope Jean: it took 5 hours, but eventually he found me, miserable and wild on the ground, and calmly appreciated my broken leg. He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I kept Maud. And Pope Jean, surely started manipulating and fixing my broken bones back into something like a position where I could be transported as I screamed and struggled. How he did it methodically while I was like an animal is beyond me. He saved me. & he had to do this twice!

The “Double Risk” star also thanked the many people who kept him as calm as possible, thus preventing any further damage.

The six men who carefully moved me to the hammock with as few jokes as possible, who then walked for 3 hours on rough terrain pulling me out. Hero, she wrote. Didier and Maradona: Didier ran the engine. I sat face down, behind him my backrest. When I would start daughtering, going out, he would call me to re-establish my position to rely on him.

Maradona got on the back of the motorcycle, I faced him. He held my broken leg under the heel and I held the severed upper along with my two hands. Together, we did this for 6 hours on an irregular, dilapidated and cramped road, which has ravines for rain during the rainy season. Maradona was the only person to volunteer for the task. We have a good friendship, discussing the pros and cons of polygamy and monogamy. I show two pictures, one in his hat and one in mine, which he hardly covets! “

Judd also expressed her appreciation for the women who stood by her.

Women! My sisters who held me. They blessed me, she finished.