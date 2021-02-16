Calgary police have filed charges of sexual assault in the cold since 1981

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting two young women in Calgary nearly 40 years ago thanks to advances in DNA science.

In the early hours of June 16, 1981, a young nursing student was returning to her residence at Foothills Medical Center when she was assaulted and sexually assaulted by a stranger.

A few weeks later, on July 1, a young lab technician was returning to her vehicle early in the morning after leaving a building on the Foothills campus when she was also assaulted and sexually assaulted.

“These offenses were extensively investigated in 1981 by detectives in the sex crimes unit with no perpetrators identified in connection with the attacks,” Calgary Police Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a statement Tuesday.

But great advances in DNA science in the intervening decades helped police find a suspect.

On Feb. 11, Patrick Zamora, 64, of Calgary, was charged with two counts of assault.

He was charged with “rape and strangulation” (described in Canada Penal Code 1981) for the first incident and “rape” for the second attack.

“These cases highlight that dedicated investigative work coupled with technological advances can result in new information, leading to charges. Even after 40 years, we will not stop investigating cold cases,” Doyle said.

Zamora is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.