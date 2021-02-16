Coronavirus: Moderna to send 1.3 million doses in March to fulfill commitment says Anand





OTTAWA – While specific shipment details have not yet been released for the coming months Modern COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday that 1.3 million doses will be shipped to Canada in March in order for the pharmaceutical giant to meet its quarter first delivery commitment in this country. Following the delivery of smaller shipments to Canada during recent shipments, in order to meet the commitment to provide a total of two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, the federal government expects more than half of those shots to arrive next month. In our calculations, after February 22 there are potentially two more shipments before the end of March, Anand told reporters. We are seeking a 1.3 million share from Moderna as we speak. Moderna usually delivers its doses to Canada every three weeks, and if they come for two deliveries closer or all in one, the amount of this vaccine that lands in Canada next month will be more up to date. Its rate that the federal government expects to become the new normal, with 23 million Pfizer and Moderna shots scheduled to be delivered between April and June. Pfizer is also committed to delivering four million doses of vaccine by the end of March, though its latest shipment has hit a short hurdle. The scheduled delivery on Tuesday was delayed by one day due to poor winter weather in the United States. The short delay is just one of what Pfizer says will be some of the larger shipments to be shipped to Canada this week. Overall, this total delivery week is expected to be 403,650 doses. Months ago, we promised a total of six million doses from all the candidates before the end of March, that is exactly what we are going to deliver. The growth phase in April will feature many more millions of doses, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference Tuesday morning. With much larger shipments now expected to move forward, eyes are on the provinces to be able to administer these doses to priority waiting groups, which have begun to expand in some regions. We need vaccines in order to get them into the arms of Canadians and focus on our economic well-being, said Conservative Leader Erin OToole, answering a question about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singhs’ proposal to bring in an army to help speed up dose administration in the coming weeks.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos