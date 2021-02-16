Quebec adds 669 new cases of coronavirus, 20 more deaths as hospital admissions drop





Quebec is reporting 669 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday, including six in the last 24 hours. During the course of the health crisis, the province has seen 278,187 new cases of coronavirus. Recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 258,542. The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, has reached 10,246. However, it was changed to remove three victims who had previously been attributed to the virus following an investigation. Pandemic-related hospitalizations also remain declining, with 33 fewer patients compared to the previous day for a total of 771. Of those patients, 134 are in intensive care units, a decrease of two. Read more: Quebec lawyer postpones investigation into COVID-19-related deaths at Herron residence until September The story goes down the ad As of Feb. 7, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped by 198 in Quebec. Trends The Perfect Storm: Is Canada heading for a third wave of COVID-19?

Canada prepares for the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines to date [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] Health authorities say 16,824 tests were given on Sunday, the last day for which screening information is available. To date, more than six million tests have been administered. Quebec vaccinated 2,732 people Monday. As of December, 297,694 doses have been given across the province. The inoculation campaign has focused mainly on residents in long-term care homes and healthcare workers, but officials say they plan to increase vaccines at the following senior residents’ residences. Prime Minister Franois Legault is expected to deliver an update on the progress of the pandemic at 5pm on Tuesday. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dub and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health in Quebec.









Coronavirus: Universities of Quebec and Cegeps slow down to resume personal learning





Coronavirus: Universities of Quebec and Cegeps slow down to resume personal learning

