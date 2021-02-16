Ebola vaccines will arrive in Guinea within 72 hours, the government says

The Guinean health insurance agency indicated on Tuesday that Ebola vaccines would arrive in the country within three days, stepping up efforts to contain the first resurgence of the disease in the region since the deadliest outbreak recorded ended in 2016.

Guinea President Alpha Cond issued a statement Monday evening confirming that the vaccines would be made available to patient contacts and contact contacts in isolated areas.

Dr Georges Ki-Zerbo, head of the World Health Organization office in Guinea, told Telegraph that vaccines would arrive within 72 hours of dispatch, adding that dispatch was in progress.

President Cond also announced measures to curb the spread of the virus, including banning weekly markets and religious ceremonies in the Gouck sub-prefecture in southeastern Guinea, where the blast began, and the town near Nzrkor, the second most populous country after the capital, Konakri.

The outbreak, which was officially declared an epidemic on Sunday, is near the border with Liberia, with a large market on Saturday in Gouck and busy cross-border trade routes raising concerns about the spread of the virus to neighboring countries.

There are unconfirmed reports of a suspected Ebola case in the Pujehun District, southeast of Sierra Leone: a man with no recent history of traveling abroad who attended a memorial service in Freetown in early February.

A spokesman for Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health was not immediately available for comment. Liberian health authorities have sent teams of specialist epidemiologists and infections, prevention and control (IPC) specialists to support county health teams in border counties, while Cote dIvoire has recommended restricting travel to Guinea areas with Ebola cases and increasing surveillance. community-based border towns.

Guinea and Sierra Leone, meanwhile, agreed to reopen their joint borders on Thursday, following a meeting in Conakry between President Cond and his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio. Guinea had closed its borders with Sierra Leone, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in September ahead of the presidential election.

The latest figures from the Guinea National Agency for Security Health (ANSS) show that five people have died so far from the Ebola virus.

There are ten suspected cases, three confirmed and four possible cases. One case has been confirmed in the populated Ratoma area of ​​Conakry according to ANSS, the patient had traveled from Gouck and has epidemiological links to other cases.

A total of 125 contacts have been identified, 115 of which are in Nzrkor and ten in Ratoma. Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF), which played a key role in fighting the 2014-16 outbreak in which 11,310 people died, has deployed a team specializing in the region but said it was too early to say what role vaccines would play. in explosion suppression.

How they are used will depend on how available they are and what the transmission model looks like, said Anja Wolz, Ebola Emergency Coordinator at MSF.

We need to be careful not to fall into the trap of thinking about the existence of a vaccine meaning we can pay less attention to traditional Ebola response mechanisms of contact tracking, safe burial practices, and community engagement as well as the treatment and isolation of Wolz patients continued. All of these things remain very important.

The spread in Guinea came days after a separate outbreak was reported in North Kiwi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Monday, provincial health authorities in North Kiwi confirmed that the latest cases were a continuation of an earlier outbreak rather than a new strain.

