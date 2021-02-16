Spain: Protests erupt as rapper insults lead to jail

LLEIDA, Spain – Violent street protests erupted in several Spanish cities on Tuesday night following the arrest of a rap artist who barricaded himself at a university with dozens of supporters to avoid jail and portrayed his case as a fight for the word. free.

In Barcelona, ​​several thousand protesters set fire to trash cans and threw stones at police. Several shops and a bank were damaged amid chaotic scenes on one of the city’s main streets. Smaller demonstrations took place in Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, Spanish media reported.

A 24-hour scuffle between police and Spanish rapper Pablo Hasl ended on Tuesday when anti-riot officers arrested the artist shortly after dawn and escorted him from the Lleida University Rectorate building. He and more than 50 supporters closed inside the university in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia at noon on Monday.

Hasl was sent to prison, where he will serve a 9-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism.

The university barricade was the rapper’s latest attempt to avoid serving his sentence and to draw attention to what he says is a campaign for freedom of expression. He has faced criticism and legal action for some of his statements, including those about the monarchy and the need for armed resistance.

We will win! They will not bow to us with all their oppression, ever! “The 32-year-old rapper said as he passed the news cameras on TV.

The case of Hasl, whose birth name is Pablo Rivadulla Dur in the east, has attracted growing attention in Spain, with many members of the public, artists, celebrities and politicians showing their support and calling for a change in the so-called “Law Gag “of the country. “

The Spanish left-wing coalition government also announced abruptly last week that it would change the country’s criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression. He did not specifically mention Hasl or set a timeline for the changes.

The rapper is no stranger to controversy. With an artistic opus featuring songs with strong anti-establishment criticism, he has seen his fame amplified among the wider Spanish public with every clash with the authorities.

After facing charges on at least four occasions for assault, praise of armed extremist groups, intrusion into private premises or insulting the country’s monarchy, in 2014 he was given a 2-year suspended prison sentence. But in a new case adjudicated in 2018, judges awarded him a reduced sentence of 9 months behind bars for a song about former King Juan Carlos I and 64 tweets he posted between 2014 and 2016.

The tweets crossed the line between opinion and calls for violent uprisings, with some mentions of ETA and Grapo, two armed extremist groups now destroyed in Spain. In the song, Hasl tried for corruption related to the former monarch but also spoke of him as a woman beater, a drunk, the head of a mafia mafia and a frequent user of prostitution.

Spain’s National Court on Monday rejected his latest appeal to be held outside prison. The judges said the sentence came on the back of a detainee and that offenders should serve imprisonment if they return.

Saving Hasl from jail, the court said it would be discriminatory “for other convicts, adding that the campaign over his case could be used to change laws in parliament, but that the courts needed to enforce the existing criminal code.

I will not let them tell me what I have to think, feel or say, Hasl told the Associated Press late Monday. This serves as an additional incentive for me to continue writing the same songs.

Jordi Dalmau, Mossos d’Esquadara police chief for western Catalonia, said Hasl’s arrest, which included dismantling barricades of tables and benches blocking the building’s entrance, had been carried out normally and activists had not resisted. The rapper had refused last week to voluntarily respond to a summons to appear in jail.

Before jumping into a police car, he shouted at supporters Death of the fascist state!

Over 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodvar and actor Javier Bardem, had signed a petition last week in support of the rapper. Amnesty International noted that Hasel’s case was the latest in a series of trials of social media artists and personalities under the 2015 Public Safety Act introduced by a conservative government.

Valtnyc, another rapper convicted of similar reasons in 2018, fled to Belgium, where judicial authorities have rejected Spain’s request for extradition. Other recent cases have included puppets purging political satire and bloggers joking about the assassinations of the authoritarian regime of General Francisco Franco 1939-1975.

The Spanish government’s eleven-hour proposal to change the penal code under the law is being rejected by the conservative and far-right opposition.

But Tuesday’s arrest also sparked a new political storm in the Socialist-led left-wing coalition led by their junior partner, the far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos) party.

All those who boast of this complete democratic normalcy and consider themselves progressive should feel ashamed, the party wrote on Tuesday. Will they cover their eyes? There is no progress if we refuse to accept current democratic deficits.

Parra reported from Madrid. AP journalists Renata Brito in Barcelona and Ciarn Giles and Aritz Parra in Madrid and contributed to this report.