France lunch tradition under threat

PARIS The coronavirus crisis has already done serious damage to the French way of life and, now, it is bringing unwanted changes to the nation’s eating habits – forcing workers to eat at their tables.

Until the Covid-19 pandemic struck, causing restaurants and cafes to close, a communal mid-day meal with several courses, possibly wine, was still a feature in the professional lives of millions of people.

At noon every day across the country, restaurants in city centers would fill to capacity in what looks like a vision from a bygone era.

But now, having lunch just sitting at a desk in front of a computer, which has long been viewed with regret as the stocks of the hard-pressed worker “Anglosaxon” and hitherto officially illegal, has been widely approved by French workers.

“In other cultures, there is a little more for everyone. But in France, it is a moment to eat together, to take time out as a group, among colleagues,” said Mr. Romain Passelande, 38, who co-founded the Les Petites Tables Website dedicated to affordable lunch in Paris.

“Employees in a company, even if they work hard, will get this moment together.”

Eating in front of a computer screen was previously illegal under the French labor code, which explicitly forbade lunch “in spaces used for work”.

While work from home is still strongly encouraged, earlier this month, the employment ministry announced it would issue a decree authorizing eating in the workplace for the first time – recognizing the new reality for millions of white-collar workers and blu.

Closed restaurants are not depriving employees of a moment to relax and enjoy spending time talking about food.

Grille factories can also have a huge effect on the internal dynamics of companies compared to other countries.

Lunch is traditionally the time to exchange gossip in the office, murmuring about problems or brainstorming ideas in an informal setting. Alsoshte also a useful time to talk to the boss.

All of this is encouraged by the labor code, which obliges small businesses to provide a separate space for employees to eat, while those with more than 50 employees must provide a work canteen or lunch voucher.

“While for others to have lunch is a time to eat, for the French, lunch is about talking about a meal and wine,” said Mr. Stephane Rozes, an academic and political scientist who heads the CAP, a consulting firm. .

“The French are struggling with Covid-19 in the way it is limiting our little talk about the weather and other things, but also business issues and the organization of our enterprises.”

Over lunch, “formal hierarchical relationships break down between subordinates and managers and this encourages more horizontal conversations with people from other services,” he said.

Restaurants have been closed to eat in person in France since late October when the country entered its second blockade.

Most are surviving, thanks to large state subsidies for the loss of revenue and wage costs, and also trying to gain some of the receiving orders, which are allowed.

The government has not given any strong indication of when the severely hit hospitality sector will be allowed to reopen given the risks of transmission among unmasked eaters at a time when the country is struggling to avoid a third blockade.

The only type of restaurant still allowed to operate are work canteens, which are now often noisy conversation scenes as colleagues yell at each other from their chairs distanced from society.

Mr Passelande, whose website is in a quandary, believes the new normal of office eating will disappear once life returns to the pre-Covid-19 era.

“People will come out more,” he said. “We will miss it as much as the cinema and the exhibitions.

“For so many people I know, Paris is about life in restaurants. All good moments are spent around a glass or plate with something.”

FRANC MEDIA AGENCY



