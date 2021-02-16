Aussie PM vows investigation into alleged rape in Parliament, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories





CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized to a woman who allegedly was raped in the country’s Parliament by an unnamed colleague and promised a full investigation of government culture in the workplace. The woman said she was raped in the office of Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Mr Morrison’s ruling Liberal Party. She told local media that she spoke to police in early April of that year but decided not to make a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects. Police in the capital confirmed that they had spoken to a complainant in April 2019, but she had chosen not to file a formal complaint. The woman said she told senior staff in Ms. Reynolds’s office about the alleged attack. She said she was then asked to attend an office meeting where she said she was attacked. Ms Reynolds on Monday confirmed she was told the complaint last year, though she denied the woman had been pressured to file a police complaint. Mr Morrison yesterday apologized to the woman and promised an investigation. “This should not have happened and I apologize,” he told reporters in Canberra. “I want to make sure every young woman working in this country is as safe as possible.” Mrs. Reynolds echoed Mr. Morrison apologizing a few hours later. “Saying bad is often the hardest thing to say about those of us who work in this country,” she told lawmakers. “But can I say today, ‘forgive me’ is the easiest word to say.” Ms. Reynolds was defense industry minister at the time of the alleged rape and became defense minister two months later. Mr Morrison said he has instructed the Prime Minister’s Department and Cabinet Officer Stephanie Foster to review the process in handling workplace complaints, while a desk legislator will investigate workplace culture. The allegation has intensified pressure on Mr Morrison following a series of allegations of misconduct against women within the Liberal Party. In 2019, female lawmakers said they felt harassed to support a move to oust Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, while a former Liberal staff member last year lodged a formal complaint over misconduct by then-Immigration Minister Alan Tudge, who has denied the allegations. REUTERS







