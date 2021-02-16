The spread of Coronavirus vaccines faces delays due to the winter storm

Due to the severe winter weather that is currently affecting a large part of the country, the US government is projecting widespread delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines and deliveries in the coming days, said Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Disease, wrote in an email.

She did not provide details on which states and how many of the 11 million doses scheduled for delivery this week were affected.

But a number of localities reported the delays, including canceled vaccination events Tuesday in Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Tennessee, the Chicago area and more. Missouri closed all large-scale vaccination sites by Friday. The food chain Publix has banned vaccination appointments in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, citing transportation delays. Texas said its weekly distribution of vaccines would not begin to arrive until Wednesday.

No one wants to put the vaccine at risk by trying to give it under dangerous conditions, Texas Department of Health Services noted on Tuesday in a graph.

In some cases, residents who dug up elusive encounters about vaccines for themselves or their families now find themselves back at the beginning of their search.

Austin resident Shana Gallagher, 26, was scheduled to receive her first dose of the vaccine Monday in Waco, over 100 miles from her nearest meeting home she could find after long stretches by clicking on the online update . But when she canceled the appointed place due to the weather, she was forced to give up her second meeting as well, she said.

I’ve probably spent three hours cumulatively on many days and weeks, and finally got one. It will simply be even more than that, said Gallagher, who has autoimmune conditions that place her in a priority category.

She said the delay in getting the vaccine could be life and death for others who have to go to work in person. To me, that’s just disappointing, Gallagher added. But for thousands of people, it’s much more than that.

The latest round of weather-related vaccine delays highlights a major weakness in the mass inoculation effort: Both US-authorized vaccines must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, causing a sprint to use within a few hours when they can not.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, tried to place 5,410 doses after the facility where they were stored lost power and the backup generator failed early Monday morning.

They distributed the vaccines to Rice University, several hospitals and the county jail to use them Monday before they broke down. But the rush turned out to be unnecessary: ​​County officials said vaccine maker Moderna later assured county officials that unused bottles could be returned to cold storage without losing efficiency.

No vaccines are spoiled or digested, so they are either administered or re-refrigerated, said Rafael Lemaitre, a county spokesman.

Lemaitre said the county started collecting unused bottles on Tuesday and could not say how many were used. Rice University confirmed that it had none left.

The school, which did not lose power, sent an alarm to its students by offering less than 1,000 vaccines at an existing coronavirus testing site to those already on campus. All were claimed within four hours.

It happened in a hurry, university spokesman Jeff Falk told The Post. And they took them in their arms, which is a good thing.

Beyond the apparent transportation problems, the winter storm disrupted other key aspects of vaccine delivery from scheduling appointments to vaccine temperature monitoring.

Stephen Williams, Houston’s health director, said the city has not been able to administer the vaccine since Saturday and has already canceled clinics by Wednesday.

Weather-related internet outages interfered with his staff’s ability to remotely monitor cooling at clinic sites. That prompted police to escort nurses to those locations Monday to inspect refrigerators, Williams said. By Tuesday, city officials had transferred the vaccines to a central location with a backup generator to avoid monitoring multiple locations at once.

When the sites reopen, on Thursday or Friday, vaccinators will give preference to people awaiting their second doses of two-dose protocols. Williams said he and his staff are discussing ways to increase capacity over the weekend at key vaccination sites to make up for lost time.

Indiana, which closed many vaccine sites on Tuesday and Wednesday, warned residents the weather is not good causing planning difficulties and encouraged patience while calling 211 to schedule appointments. Tennessee, however, told residents their local health departments will contact them to plan if necessary.

Illinois avoided vaccine delays by pre-ordering vaccines for its strategic stocks, the state health department said in a news announcement Tuesday As a result, the state is able to continue sending vaccines to providers and will not be subject to weather delays in other parts of the country.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Tuesday that deliveries from vaccine manufacturers were delayed by a day or two as the state was continuing with a two-hour delay by delivering 26 parcels of repackaged vaccines.

Despite the severe weather, he stressed that many vaccine supply providers were moving forward with scheduled appointments and encouraged residents to check road conditions before going outside but not assuming their hard-to-find places were pushed back.

This was a source of confusion for people across the country who were not sure if their vaccination sites were still functioning and struggled to contact them by phone.

San Antonio resident Jessica Vidal, 60, and her partner were getting ready to drive on icy roads to get the vaccine dose Monday afternoon when she reviewed, wary of dangerous driving conditions. They were not even sure if their pharmacy was even offering inoculations because there was no information available online.

And there was that possibility, Vidal said. what if we got there and there was no vaccine.

The Biden administration is monitoring the number of winter storms in the distribution of vaccines, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, but she did not provide details.

Psaki announced a distribution of 13.5 million dose vaccines to states next week, a 2.5 million dose increase as supply continues to lag far behind demand. The latest rise marks an overall 57 per cent increase in weekly supply since President Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, Psaki said.

The government is also providing more vaccines directly at the pharmacy, increasing the number of doses per week from 1 million to 2 million. This increase is part of a gradual expansion of the ability for Americans to register for inoculation directly from reputable pharmacies.

Tuesday’s announcement came five days after Biden revealed that his administration had concluded a deal with two vaccine manufacturers for an additional 200 million doses by the end of July. The government, exercising opportunities built into negotiated contracts last year, bought half of those doses from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech and the other half from Moderna authorized vaccines for emergency use in the United States.