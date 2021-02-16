



The Hannah BG Shaw Home, Middleboro, MA has been named Best Nursing Home by US News & World Report for 2020-2021, the seventh year in a row that this admission has been received by the structure. Nationwide, US News recognized 3,277 facilities as the “Best Nursing Homes” out of more than 15,000 rated. To receive this label, a facility must have been “high performance” in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both. This year, only 56 of the Massachusetts 375 nursing homes won the designation of one of the best news Nursing Homes in the US. “US News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions about all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst at US News. Update profiles to include a summary of patient safety highlighting COVID-19 data accompanied by other measures of caregiver families, carers and patients with the information needed to make a safety decision in the highest priority. “ Top Nursing Homes reflect US News’ analysis of data collected and published by the federal government using a methodology defined by US News that assesses the factors that US News has most determined the impact of patient and resident care, safety and results. Hannah BG Shaw Home has received high performance ratings in both the Long Term and Short Term categories. The Long-Term Care Assessment aims to provide prospective residents who need assistance in day-to-day activities and their families with analysis and information about the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The assessment includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits, and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. Short-term evaluation includes quality measures including the resilience of registered nursing staff, the use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing falls. Kristine Donnelly, Executive Director of Hannah BG Shaw Homes, responded to the announcement by stating, I am extremely proud of our continued high-level appreciation. Gaining this recognition while operating in the midst of a pandemic is only possible by cultivating high standards of patient care along with an extraordinary amount of teamwork. Thanks to every member of the Shaw Home staff, whose efforts have made this success possible. As a non-profit provider, Hannah BG Shaw Home is run by the organization’s mission to care for the elderly who can no longer care for themselves, or those who simply need help. Shaw Homes Skills Rehabilitation Program is specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals seeking medical or rehabilitation care as a result of a recent hospitalization. The goal is to provide intensive rehabilitation to help individuals recover and return home as soon as possible. The Hannah BG Shaw Home continues to incorporate the gold standard of nursing homes for short-term and long-term care. The structure being honored for the seventh year in a row by US News & World Report is a reflection of dedicated staff and proven leadership. The Board of Directors commends the dedicated team that strives to make Hannah BG Shaw Home the best of the best. stated David Wylie, Shaw Homes Chairman of the Board of Directors. Hannah BG Shaw Home is a nonprofit facility capable of nursing and residential care that provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care, and residential care that began serving the community in 1941. The Shaw Home is also a CMS 5 – starred item and was recently named Best of the Best Nursing Home 2020 by The Taunton Daily Gazette and The Enterprise. For more information, please visit TheShawHome.org.

