NATIONAL NEWS

Hospitals still ration N95 masks despite stocks

Across the country, many front-line health workers, including those working with COVID patients, still have to deal with limited personal protection equipment. Last year, health officials feared a lack of medical grade N95 masks, which filter 95% of airborne particles. Manufacturers went to work, increasing their production and stocks of masks. A year later, a company, Prestige Ameritech of Texas, is producing 1 million masks every four days. However, their domestic orders remain low and Prestige has now obtained permission to export the masks to other countries.

Despite this supply saturation, many medical workers still have to use an N95 for their entire shift. Before the pandemic, they would change the mask after treating each patient to reduce the risk of contamination. The transition from patient to patient with the same mask increases the risks for both patients and health care workers.

An AP investigation has found that federal failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains are to blame. Federal agencies failed to provide hospitals with clear rules on how to manage their medical equipment, and even deliberately withheld information on the production and supply of mask availability.

Hate crimes against Asians are on the rise

Since mid-January, West Coast cities have seen a disturbing blow of violence apparently targeting Asians and Asian-owned businesses. In Portland, vandals have broken the windows of 9 Asian-owned businesses in the area, most of them restaurants. In the Gulf of California Zone, some elderly Chinese people in Chinatown, Oakland and elsewhere have been robbed and attacked. In Chinese New Year, four assailants shot a young Asian woman in the Oakland with a pistol and stole her car. In some California cases, the attackers were described as young men of color. To address this, black and Asian community leaders have come together to support solidarity between the two minority communities.

In the East Coast, Asian people have been the victims of vicious attacks. An assailant cut off the face of a 61-year-old Asian man on the New York subway. In Baltimore, also on the eve of Chinese New Year, four Asian-owned businesses were looted.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

UN warns Myanmar coup leaders over crackdown on protesters

Since the February 1 coup, the streets of Myanmar have seen tens of thousands marching against leaders of the military junta. Junta leaders have set up sporadic internet outages across the country to quell demonstrations. This had little effect and the military is now increasing its presence on the streets. The military has also announced severe legal penalties for protesters. Those who “interrupt military operations” could face up to 20 years in prison, while anyone who “incites hatred” against coup leaders could face up to 5-7 years in prison.

Earlier this month, democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her government were arrested. Military leaders claim election fraud, but so far have provided no evidence. Instead, they first accused Suu Kyi of an import violation for possession of handheld radios. She was due to be released yesterday but has now been charged with several vague violations of the country law on environmental disaster management.

The UN has warned coup leaders of “grave consequences” if they use brutality to suppress protesters. Many countries, including the US, have threatened sanctions. Myanmar’s closest ally and trading partner China and their military ally Russia have adopted a “wait and see” stance.

Palestinians: Israel blocks COVID vaccines entering Gaza

Israel is currently leading the world in its vaccination efforts. circle 80% of those at higher risk have already received the second dose, and the country has seen a huge drop in infections as a result. Vaccinated Israelis are already making post-pandemic travel plans, with the country it has reached agreements with Greece and Cyprus.

Despite this success, Israel’s Palestinian population has lagged far behind most other countries. Israel has been accused of thwarting efforts to import and distribute vaccines in the Gaza Strip. So far, only Gazans crossing into Israel to work have been vaccinated. Now, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila says Israel’s long blockade of Gaza is preventing vaccines from entering. Specifically, Alkaila says Israel has blocked 1,000 Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccines intended for health workers on the Gaza Strip.

