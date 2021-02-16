International
Hospitals still ration PPE despite massive reserves – National and International News – TUE 18Feb2021 –
Hospitals still ration N95 masks despite stocks. Hate crimes against Asians are on the rise. The UN warns the Burmese military to suppress the protest. Palestine: Israel blocks COVID vaccines in Gaza.
NATIONAL NEWS
Hospitals still ration N95 masks despite stocks
Across the country, many front-line health workers, including those working with COVID patients, still have to deal with limited personal protection equipment. Last year, health officials feared a lack of medical grade N95 masks, which filter 95% of airborne particles. Manufacturers went to work, increasing their production and stocks of masks. A year later, a company, Prestige Ameritech of Texas, is producing 1 million masks every four days. However, their domestic orders remain low and Prestige has now obtained permission to export the masks to other countries.
Despite this supply saturation, many medical workers still have to use an N95 for their entire shift. Before the pandemic, they would change the mask after treating each patient to reduce the risk of contamination. The transition from patient to patient with the same mask increases the risks for both patients and health care workers.
An AP investigation has found that federal failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains are to blame. Federal agencies failed to provide hospitals with clear rules on how to manage their medical equipment, and even deliberately withheld information on the production and supply of mask availability.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Hate crimes against Asians are on the rise
Since mid-January, West Coast cities have seen a disturbing blow of violence apparently targeting Asians and Asian-owned businesses. In Portland, vandals have broken the windows of 9 Asian-owned businesses in the area, most of them restaurants. In the Gulf of California Zone, some elderly Chinese people in Chinatown, Oakland and elsewhere have been robbed and attacked. In Chinese New Year, four assailants shot a young Asian woman in the Oakland with a pistol and stole her car. In some California cases, the attackers were described as young men of color. To address this, black and Asian community leaders have come together to support solidarity between the two minority communities.
In the East Coast, Asian people have been the victims of vicious attacks. An assailant cut off the face of a 61-year-old Asian man on the New York subway. In Baltimore, also on the eve of Chinese New Year, four Asian-owned businesses were looted.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
UN warns Myanmar coup leaders over crackdown on protesters
Since the February 1 coup, the streets of Myanmar have seen tens of thousands marching against leaders of the military junta. Junta leaders have set up sporadic internet outages across the country to quell demonstrations. This had little effect and the military is now increasing its presence on the streets. The military has also announced severe legal penalties for protesters. Those who “interrupt military operations” could face up to 20 years in prison, while anyone who “incites hatred” against coup leaders could face up to 5-7 years in prison.
Earlier this month, democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her government were arrested. Military leaders claim election fraud, but so far have provided no evidence. Instead, they first accused Suu Kyi of an import violation for possession of handheld radios. She was due to be released yesterday but has now been charged with several vague violations of the country law on environmental disaster management.
The UN has warned coup leaders of “grave consequences” if they use brutality to suppress protesters. Many countries, including the US, have threatened sanctions. Myanmar’s closest ally and trading partner China and their military ally Russia have adopted a “wait and see” stance.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Palestinians: Israel blocks COVID vaccines entering Gaza
Israel is currently leading the world in its vaccination efforts. circle 80% of those at higher risk have already received the second dose, and the country has seen a huge drop in infections as a result. Vaccinated Israelis are already making post-pandemic travel plans, with the country it has reached agreements with Greece and Cyprus.
Despite this success, Israel’s Palestinian population has lagged far behind most other countries. Israel has been accused of thwarting efforts to import and distribute vaccines in the Gaza Strip. So far, only Gazans crossing into Israel to work have been vaccinated. Now, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila says Israel’s long blockade of Gaza is preventing vaccines from entering. Specifically, Alkaila says Israel has blocked 1,000 Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccines intended for health workers on the Gaza Strip.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Asian-Americans, COVID vaccines, COVID-19, front-line health workers, Gaza, hate crimes, health care, hospitals, international news, Israel, Burma, Myanmar coup, national news, New Albany MS, Mississippi Northeast News, UN, US news, world news
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]