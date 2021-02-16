UK opens quarantine hotels, continues with vaccination

LONDONR Newly established UK quarantine hotels received their first guests on Monday as the government tries to prevent new versions of the coronavirus from derailing a fast-moving vaccination machine that has delivered more than 15 million shots within ten weeks.

Passengers arriving at London Heathrow Airport were escorted by security guards on buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Some of the passengers said they had tried and failed to arrive in Britain before Monday to avoid quarantine.

Zari Tadayon, who flew to Heathrow from Dubai and was taken to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel near the airport, said she had hoped to be allowed to quarantine at her London home. She said she felt terrible about the 10-day forced stay at the hotel.

How I will cope I do not know. “It will be difficult,” she said.

Britain has given a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of its population, but health officials are concerned that the vaccines may not work as well in some new strains of the virus, including one identified in South Africa.

Under the new rules, residents of the UK and Ireland arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country.

International travel has already been severely hampered by the pandemic and Britons are currently barred from going on holiday abroad.

Critics, however, say Britain’s quarantine hotels are being set up too late, with the South African variant already circulating in the UK

Nick Thomas-Symonds, border and immigration spokesman for the main opposition Labor Party, said reports from passengers from red zone countries mingled with others on the planes and at the airport showed the government’s quarantine policy was half-baked. “

On Sunday, the Conservative government achieved its goal of delivering the first two doses of the vaccine to Britain’s 15 million most vulnerable people, including healthcare workers and those over the age of 70.

Visiting a vaccination center in London on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the incredible effort by scientists, doctors, pharmacists, military members and volunteers who had achieved the fastest distribution of vaccines in Europe.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said vaccination is now being extended to people over 65 and those with basic health conditions. The government aims to give everyone over 50 of their first vaccines shot by the end of April and to vaccinate the entire adult population by September.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of the National Health Service in England, warned that the national vaccination campaign consisted of two runs and a marathon, (and) we had just arrived at the end of the first sprint. He said more months of inoculations are expected and possibly boosting shots against the new variants.

Britain has had the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with more than 117,000 deaths, although Infections and deaths are now falling steadily after more than a month of national blockade. On Monday the UK registered 9,765 new cases, the first time the figure was below 10,000 since 2 October. They recorded 230 new deaths, almost a third less than a week ago.

The government says it will announce a roadmap to ease the stalemate on February 22nd.

Johnson is under pressure from some members of his ruling Conservative Party to lift the blockade soon, allowing businesses to reopen and people to visit friends and family.

The prime minister, who has been accused of being too slow to block Britain last spring, then too quick to ease restrictions over the summer, is now giving a more cautious tone.

“Although the vaccination program is going well, we still do not have enough data on the exact effectiveness of vaccines in reducing the spread of infection,” Johnson told a news conference.

“We have to be both optimistic but also patient,” he said. Because we want this blockage to be the last.

___

Pan Pylas in London contributed to this story.

___

