Trump is gone, but China, the US are still at loggerheads over the WHO Covid report

Beijing The World Health Organization has not even released its final report exploring the origins of Covid-19, and yet it is subject to a new rift between China and the United States, with the organization caught in the middle.

The WHO led a four-week fact-finding mission to China to try to find out more about where the coronavirus came from.

The tour was followed by questions as to whether Chinese officials have been fully transparent and cooperative in publishing the data, and whether members of the WHO team have been completely independent and impartial when it comes to relations with their host country.

“It’s somewhat disappointing that the controversy has already reached the report,” Peter Daszak, a mission member who is also president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit-focused nonprofit in New York, told NBC News. infectious. Monday “I hope politics goes to one side and allows science to speak once. We have done quite a bit of politics around this pandemic.”

Over the weekend, the administration of President Joe Biden questioned not only the actions of the Chinese government, but also the behavior of the WHO team itself.

“We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to achieve them,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Saturday.

The Chinese embassy in Washington responded by accusing the US of “pointing fingers at other countries that have faithfully supported the WHO.”

This was a reference to the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump from the WHO after he accused him of being “a puppet of China”. Trump was not alone in some of his criticisms, with many other experts claiming Chinese officials had initially covered aspects of the virus and that the WHO was overly loyal to the trust and subsequent amplification of Beijing’s insurance.

On Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, defended the WHO-led team whose experts comprise a range of organizations and nationalities.

“Regardless of the conclusions that come, these are independent experts,” Tedros told a news conference. “We do not tell them what to do, they will submit their independent report.”

The spread of Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province, in January 2020. Getty Images File

The latest barbarians came after several media reports, including The New York Times, suggested that Chinese officials had pressured the team to accept Beijing’s confession about the source of the virus and refused to provide key data, including blood samples that could provide vital information about how widely the virus may have circulated in China in 2019.

The waters were further muddy over the weekend when one of the members of the WHO team who was quoted in these reports cicerone that her words were “distorted, casting shadows on important scientific work.”

Daszak again poured cold water on those reports, saying it was an “open and transparent process” and criticized the preliminary political reaction.

“They have not seen what is in the report, read the report, and then we will talk if it is enough, or if more needs to be done,” he said. “You know, I really hope we leave the Trump-era politics behind.”

He added, “It’s not fruitful, it’s not useful. Politics is politics. And what we need now is science. So let the report come out. And then let ‘s talk.”

He confirmed that there had been “heated discussions” between the WHO team and their Chinese counterparts, but characterized them as no different from the discussions found in many teams of scientists. “We had strong discussions, for sure,” he said. “But we have a consensus. I think that’s a really important point.”

Wuhan Baocheng Road in June last year. Getty Images File

The WHO team was never expected to find anything that conclusively confirmed where the virus was coming from.

“It is unrealistic to expect that we will get out of this later and we will be like this: here it is,” said Marion Koopmans, a member of the WHO team and Dutch professor of virology at Erasmus University Rotterdam. She was speaking with NBC News during the fact-finding mission to Wuhan earlier this month. “It takes time. And that does not mean things are covered.”

But this week, Daszak said they were able to gather a “huge amount of new information”.

While he said it was “extremely impossible” to have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a theory pushed by Trump and others, he did not dismiss the idea that the virus traveled within the packaging of frozen food. Not widely supported by experts outside China, this theory has allowed state-controlled media in the country to suggest that the virus originated elsewhere.

A much more plausible explanation centered around the Wuhan market, according to Daszak. At least 10 vendors were selling animals that could carry coronaviruses, and their supply chains led to farms in southern China where bats carry relatives of the virus, he said.

“It’s a smokeless weapon,” Daszak said. “It’s as clear as day for me that this is a credible path, and for most of the team.”

He added, “It was a unanimous sound, yes, this is the most likely route by everyone in the room, including the Chinese side.”

Janis Mackey Frayer reported from Beijing and Alexander Smith reported from London.