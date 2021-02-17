Citing delays and ‘open hostility’, Xinyi suspends Stratford glass factory plans ‘indefinitely’





Xinyi Canada says it has suspended its plan to build a $ 400 million glass factory in Stratford, Ont., “Indefinitely” because it could not reach an agreement with city officials on a cost-sharing agreement. company posted the statement on its website On Tuesday, he said the agreement with the municipality was “critical to the timely development of the proposed floating glass facility”. Xinyi wanted to build the plant on the southern edge of the city. They promised 380 good-paying jobs and a plan to make Stratford the beating heart of its Canadian glass manufacturing operations, to ensure North Americans, homes and skyscrapers would be wrapped in shiny Xinyifloat glass. A heated debate ensued, in which people questioned the factory’s impact on the environment, the company’s possible ties to the Chinese government, and whether local democracy itself had been sidelined in the city’s efforts to bring the factory to town. Xinyi claims opposition spreads ‘misinformation and lies’ In a statement, Xinyi said a combination of the Stratford City Council’s “continued push for approval” and their “small opposition groups” whose “open hostility”, whose “misinformation and lies” claimed Xinyi, eventually irritating public opinion, were the ones who led to the decision to pull the plug on the project. “Xinyi Canada has decided to suspend the project indefinitely to avoid further financial losses and unfounded attacks on its reputation,” the company said. The city of Stratford issued its statement Tuesday saying it was aware of the glassmaker’s decision and would consider its implications, but for now, would stay focused on its response to the COVID pandemic. 19. Melissa Verspeeten is the spokesperson for Get Concerned Stratford. (Colin Butler / CBC News) “It has been a battle in recent months and we are happy to see this happen for whatever reason,” said Melissa Verspeeten, a spokeswoman for Get Concerned Stratford, one of the two main opposition groups that criticized the project from the outset. She said Xinyi has been grim about the kind of environmental impact their factory would have in Stratford, often giving vague or incomplete answers on greenhouse gas emissions or the particles emitted in creating floating glass . “I think they were catching straw to avoid answering very important questions that were raised by the community.” “We have never received anything from the company for this.” Opposition groups still want the MZO to be abolished Verspeeten said while she and her colleagues have reason to celebrate, the battle is not over yet. Take Concern Stratford has formally requested that the Minister Zoning Order (MZO) that paved the way for the factory in the first place be revoked by the city council. “We have not yet seen a response,” she said. In a press release published Tuesday, Wise Communities Stratford, her group spokeswoman Loreena McKinnettsaid hopes the municipality will eventually abolish the MZO for the plant. She also called Xinyi’s crackdown on opposition groups “regrettable”, saying Stratford was not the first Ontario community to reject the project. “I hope Xinyiwill learns, when they get to this point, that they were citizens standing up for their community, their democracy and the future health of the planet, which none of us can take for granted. “.

