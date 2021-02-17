In Kenya, Sodzo International keeps children off the streets – Baptist News Global

Across Africa, a special challenge of modern day dealing with some countries and governments is what to do about the growing number of street children in major cities.

Whether in the southern, eastern, central, western or northern part of Africa, the problem lurks: young boys and girls who, forced on the streets by poverty or birth circumstances in many cases, given the vulnerability and powerlessness of them, face dangers in their lives. But they also pose a threat to society in a country like Nigeria where Boko Haram, the terrorist group, is known for recruiting street children to carry out their evil agenda.

In Kenya, however, a non-governmental organization called Sodzo International has grown to take responsibility for street children. The brain behind the organization is an American citizen named Michael Goodman, who also serves as executive director.

In 2012, Goodman visited Kenya, in eastern Africa, as a member of a University of Texas medical team that had a partnership in the country. There, Stanley Guitar, director of community programming for Maua Methodist Hospital, asked the question, “What do we do for street children?”

The question had an effect on Goodman. He thought and felt that something could be done to help the children. At the time, he served on the board of another organization that was going through a transition and after consultations, he took over the board of directors mandate to work to rebuild his board and gain a slightly different focus.

This paved the way for the birth of Sodzo International in 2014. “Through a mix of prayer, consultation, listening to sermons, and encouragement from our home church, the main Southern Baptist Church in Houston, we realized we were in a unique position to address this challenging question. Goodman recalls.

Sodzo International’s mission is to “advance the well-being of the world’s most vulnerable children and create a world where all children have the opportunity to discover and realize their God-given potential.”

The name “sodzo” originated from the Greek the root meaning “salvation,” Goodman explained. Steve Wells, pastor at South Main, preached a sermon on the holistic meaning of the word sodzesthe soon before our first board meeting and we wanted to embody this understanding in our work.

Sodzo International currently has 35 paid staff in Kenya, all Kenyans, including Guitar, who is now the organization’s country director, while still holding his job at Maua Methodist Hospital. A nine-member board of directors in the United States supports the organization.

“We have several different projects, related to Kenya,” Goodman said. “Through children directly with their families when possible, we have helped over 500 children find their way off the streets. We reintegrate children with their families when possible and provide community empowerment in the villages where these children come from.”

A community empowerment program, Called Kuja Pamoja kwa Jamii (Come Together for the Land We Belong to in Swahili), uses group-based microcredit to create self-help groups that then train in business / entrepreneurship, agriculture, positive parenting, partner conflict resolution intimacy and violence prevention, early childhood development, maternal / newborn care and water resources management.

“This program is active in 27 villages in the area we serve and has enrolled over 7,000 families in the program it meets each week,” he said. “We also help run or run several private schools and a new community center. early childhood development. “

Sodzo International’s work in Kenya would not have been possible without the support of the Kenyan government. Not only did the Kenyan authorities approve her plan to help street children in the country, but they also provide financial support for her.

“The Kenyan authorities have been very supportive of our work, Goodman reported. When we started addressing the issue of street children involved in 2013, (before the founding of Sodzo International next year) the local government put aside their plans to collect the children and place them in detention centers. We receive funding from the national government’s Ministry of Social Protection and other forms of support from the local government.

“Our Kenyan partners made a place for the kingdom’s co-operation work and welcomed us to join them. We bring financial resources, strategic planning and research skills. “Our main mission is really to help children in the most endangered countries of the world thrive and enjoy the good creation of God as best they can.”

Synergy between Kenyans authorities and Sodzo is such that “our program models have already informed the Kenyan government approach to working with street children,” Goodman said.

Sodzo International also conducts peer-reviewed research on its programs.

“Recently we had an accepted publication in the magazine praised by colleagues Promoting International Health which describes our approach to community-based transformation to help children in need, ”he said. “Through these efforts, we seek to help others learn from our experience so that they are even more effective in their work. We are developing partnerships with other researchers, such as in Sierra Leone, to implement our models there as well. In Sierra Leone, we would work with post-conflict communities. ”

In addition to the support of the Kenyan authorities, Goodman said the work of Sodzo International has been made possible by a number of Baptist institutions and other donors.

“We receive funding from many various generous donors, the first of which is the Southern Baptist Church in Houston and many of its members. We also receive funding from the Texas Baptist Hunger Offer. The Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas has previously supported us during a national drought in Kenya, at a time when food was very unsafe. A Baptist church in Virginia, the Bonsack Baptist Church, has been a great friend and loyal supporter. “

Others include private donors, board members, United Methodist churches and foundations, as well as those affiliated with the Presbyterian and Episcopal churches, the governments of Canada, and the U.S. National Institutes of Mental Health.

Since 2012, Goodman has visited Kenya about 25 times. “I usually spend two weeks there, except when I can bring my family and stay for a month. We have deep partnerships there and deep knowledge from partners in the US My wife is a pediatrician and we work with medical students from the University of Texas Medical Branch there every year. “I am in the research faculty at UTMB, so we usually create research projects to work with the community there.”

Goodman earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Campbell University, a Baptist school in North Carolina, and a master’s degree in divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University. While in seminary, he was ordained a Baptist minister associated with the Baptist Cooperative Fellowship.

He is proud of his Baptist training as he believes that “prepared me to consider what my life values ​​were and offered me many opportunities to engage in the work of the kingdom.”

He also holds master’s and doctoral degrees in public health from the University of Texas at Health Science in Houston. He has served as a hospital chaplain, campus minister and now as an assistant professor in the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he has been heavily involved in responding to COVID-19 since March 2020. He expects that everyone be vaccinated, so he can direct more of his time into Sodzo’s work in Kenya.

“Sodzo’s experience has been an incredible journey and blessing, he said. We are at the heart of so much generosity, a sense of companionship for our global neighbors, and a commitment to making the world a better place for our most vulnerable children.

He quoted Pastor Basil King, who once said, “Look boldly and you will find unexpected forces that will surround you and come to your aid.”

This is so true that it fills me with emotions. We may not always understand it 100% correctly, but we always try to do our best to be faithful and we have truly been blessed. “

Anthony Akaeze is a Nigeria-born writer currently living in Houston. It covers Africa for BNG.

