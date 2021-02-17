360 Reviews US News & World Report Reviews Whirlpool Brand New Names for 2021 Best Refrigerators





BENTON HARBOR, Mich., February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The Freezer at the bottom of the vortex with SpillGuard glass shelves was recognized in US News & World Report Reviews 360 reviews for the best refrigerators of 2021. Of the 14 major refrigerator models reviewed, the Whirlpool Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator with SpillGuard Glass Shelves won one of the top five ratings for the model , its value and energy efficiency and won the title of The best Bottom freezingRefrigerator of the year 2021. “At the Whirlpool brand, we are committed to ensuring that our equipment is easy to use and efficient, while still providing a high-performance, reliable experience,” he said. Nelly martinez, senior brand manager for the Whirlpool brand. “When a global leader in rankings and quality ratings like US News & World Report acknowledges the effort we put into our innovations, it’s a rewarding moment for everyone at the Whirlpool brand dedicated to creating devices that make a real difference in people’s lives. . “ US News rated the products based on size and style, energy efficiency and capacity. The US News 360 Rating team applied an impartiality METHODOLOGY which includes professional ratings and appraisals, customer ratings and ratings, and research comparing different features of refrigerators. To learn more about Whirlpool’s award-winning refrigerated models and purchase the latest innovations, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/ . About the Whirlpool Brand

For over a hundred years, the Whirlpool brand has been inspired by the way people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving the way families provide and receive proper care with the latest technologies and innovations, whether it means more flexible storage of the refrigerator for all types of family needs, technology induction for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or Couples of clothes that feel and fit the clothes with the latest related technologies. The Whirlpool brand created and continues to exceed the goals of its Care Countdown Cleanup Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equity by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove a minor hurdle, but important for participation access to clean clothes. The Whirlpool brand is part of the Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and trader of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos