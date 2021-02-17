EXPLANATORY: Japan starts vaccination, but why so late?





With the development of domestic vaccines still in the early stages, import-based Japan faces uncertainty in its supply. It is also unclear whether the healthy Japanese healthcare system will be able to treat additional visitors during the games as they manipulate local patients and mass inoculations. The AP looks at why Japan, the third largest economy in the world, is so late in pursuing coronavirus vaccinations. Mainly because the government requested clinical trials in Japan in addition to the multinational Pfizers tests, which did not include Japan. Dozens of countries accepted the results of the Pfizer tests released in November and are moving forward. Pfizer applied for emergency approval in Japan in December, based on overseas data, but Tokyo waited for Japanese test results submitted in late January before giving a green light to Sunday. It all happened in two months, much faster than the one-year average that is common for Japan, known for being cautious and immersed in bureaucracy. The approval process for another supplier, AstraZeneca, has only recently begun, while a third, Moderna Inc. has not yet applied in Japan. WHY JAPAN JAPAN FOR MORE DATA? People in Japan are often skeptical about vaccines and officials thought they should address safety issues fully. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said last week that Asians accounted for only a small percentage of Pfizer tests, which were conducted from July to November on about 44,000 people in six countries. Even so, this means that the data included samples of about 2,000 Asians. Some critics are wondering if the additional tests on just 160 Japanese added something other than more delays. Taro Kono, the minister of administrative reform for vaccinations, defended the delay. It was more important for the government to show the Japanese people that everything was done to encourage getting vaccines, he said. WHY CONFIDENCE CONSHT SO LOW IN JAPAN? The Japanese distrust of vaccines is decades old. Many people have a vague concern about vaccines, in part because their side effects are often increased. In the 1990s, the government abolished compulsory vaccines after a court ruling held him responsible for the side effects associated with some of them. Japan recently stopped recommending the human papillomavirus vaccine, or HPV, after media reports of alleged side effects renewed concerns despite widespread use of vaccines overseas as a safe and effective protection against cervical cancer. A recent Mainichi newspaper survey showed that less than 40% of respondents are eager to get their coronavirus pictures right away, while about 60% said they would wait and see. WHAT WAS THE VACCINATION TERM IN JAPAN? About 40,000 front-line medical staff treating COVID-19 patients are scheduled to receive their first pictures of the Pfizer vaccine at 100 hospitals. Half of them will participate in a survey of side effects and subsequent health checks in an effort to alleviate public safety concerns. About 3.7 million more medical staff will be in line. Seniors are expected to take their turn in April, ahead of those with basic health issues. It will be around June at a time when seniors over 16 will be eligible. IS JAPAN JAPAN Enough vaccine? Despite its late launch, Japan was quick to reach agreements with Pfizer and two other companies, AstraZeneca and Moderna, in July when vaccines were still being developed. Japan has provided 344 million doses, enough to cover its entire population, by the end of this year. This includes 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and 50 million from Moderna. Japan has pledged to provide doses to its entire population by June, but prospects are uncertain amid shortages in Europe, where many of Pfizer and AstraZeneca supplies are produced. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations, on Tuesday described the difficult prospects of getting vaccines on time. Although he expressed optimism, he said supplies from Europe would determine the progress of the campaign in Japan. DOES JAPAN DEVELOP YOUR VACCINES? Some Japanese companies and research organizations are developing coronavirus vaccines, but they are in the early stages. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will distribute the Moderna vaccine and produce the Novavax vaccine at home, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. will produce the AstraZeneca vaccine under a licensing agreement. Only AstraZeneca is currently in the approval process. Experts say vaccine development in Japan has become an unpopular research area due to risks, a time-consuming process and a lack of government funding. Shigeru Omi, head of the government coronavirus Task Force, has cited a lack of global competition from Japanese pharmaceutical companies as one reason for delaying delays. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

