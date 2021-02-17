UK calls for ceasefire in conflict zones to open vaccines | Mighty 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will seek a UN resolution Wednesday to help negotiate a ceasefire so people in conflict zones can be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying member states have a moral duty to protect the vulnerable. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair a virtual Security Council meeting Wednesday to discuss the threat faced by more than 160 million people living in areas of instability and conflict, such as Yemen, South Sudan , Somalia and Ethiopia. “We have a moral duty to do the task and a strategic necessity to unite to defeat this virus,” Raab said in a statement. He will also urge UN members to come together to support equal access to vaccines, warning that new variants of the virus will take place in countries where people have not been vaccinated, potentially threatening the rest of the world with new waves. . Mexico is also expected to raise concerns about unequal access to vaccines globally. Britain says it has provided 8 548m ($ 762m) to help developing countries through the COVAX partition initiative. The British push for vaccination ceasefires could be the first major test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and the new administration of US President Joe Biden. Long-standing tensions between China and the administration of former US President Donald Trump reached the boiling point at the United Nations over the pandemic, highlighting Beijing’s bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington’s traditional leadership. Destroyed by strife between China and the United States, The 15-member UN Security Council took more than three months last year to approve a call by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a pandemic global ceasefire. The Trump administration accused Beijing of a lack of transparency that it says exacerbated the COVID-19 explosion. China denied those allegations. ($ 1 = 7 0.7189) (Report by Kate Holton in London and Michelle Nichols in New York; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

