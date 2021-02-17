Cut VAT on upgrades and repairs of green houses, MPs demand | The green economy

Ministers should reduce VAT on repairs to electrical goods and improvements to green homes, to help people reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their daily lives, an influential parliamentary committee has demanded.

Funding for green house grants to install low-carbon insulation and heating should also be restored to begin a green recovery in the UK, the environmental audit committee said in a report on how to better grow from coronavirus crisis.

Philip Dunne, chairman of the committee, said ministers need to do more to generate a green recovery. The jury is still out [on whether the government will manage a green recovery], he said. Last spring was about keeping the UK economy on stage, with emergency measures and funding. Now, there is more time to put together the measures for the next stage. We need to see it in line with zero net emission targets, and that remains to be seen.

He called on the chancellor to present clear plans in next month’s budget to boost low-carbon growth at the start of vital UN climate talks, called Cop26, in Glasgow this November. The eyes of the world will be on us for Cop26, he said. Rather than simply preaching to other countries, it should be seen that we are taking action.

In her report Getting Better Back: Putting Nature and Zero Zero at the Heart of Economic Recovery, published on Wednesday, the committee said: We recommend that the chancellor of this scheme bring forward proposals to reduce the VAT rate on repair services and products containing reused or recycled materials to increase the turnover and sustainability of the economy United Kingdom. The government should also reduce VAT on green house updates to stimulate more people to install low-carbon technology and improve the energy efficiency of new homes.

VAT cuts on green goods have long been supported by green activists, but VAT exemptions were limited under EU rules. Since Brexit, the UK can set all its own VAT rates, but the government has made few indications that it intends to use this to meet its zero-emission target.

In October 2019, the government increased the VAT rate from 5% to 20% on installations of a range of low carbon goods, including many solar panel installations, especially those with batteries, as well as indoor wind turbine systems , heat pumps and insulating materials. The highest rate is charged when the cost of materials exceeds 60% of the cost of installation, with the exception of some cases of social needs, such as care homes.

The recommendation of the committees is intended to correct the inequality between the zero VAT rate for new construction and the full rate charged for the reconstruction of a property. However, the committee did not recommend ending the VAT on all green goods, from solar panels to bicycles, required by some activists.

Chris Hewett, CEO of Solar Energy UK, a trade association, said: Removing VAT on low-carbon technologies such as solar and batteries is a simple and effective way to make green house improvements more affordable for everyone. This would increase attraction, create new jobs and boost growth in the Britains Reconstruction market, which is an essential pillar in the UK’s efforts to decarbonize housing stock.

Jenny Holland of the UK Green Building Council, said: For a long time, our VAT system has stimulated new construction on repair and renovation. Rewarding the use of recycled and reused materials will also address the problem that the production of virgin materials is currently often cheaper than recycling or reusing products.

Dunne said a green home overhaul provides a subsidy for equipping homes with low-carbon insulation and heating was also a matter of urgency. The green house grant was announced last summer, but the scheme has been followed by problems, as the Guardian has revealed, and only about 5% of the 1.5 billion allocated for the period up to March 2021 has still been spent. Last week, the government indicated that unspent money would not be raised on expanding the scheme for this year, sparking outrage.

Dunne called for unspent money to be made available to this parliament so that at least 600,000 homes can be rebuilt to a low-carbon standard under the scheme.

Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, said the sudden withdrawal of green house grant funds would not only severely affect consumers and businesses in the short term, but would also damage trust in future announcements. The problem with the scheme has not been the lack of demand, but a combination of Covid and an administrative system which has been fraught with problems.

The committee also called on the government to start work on a carbon tax, which would create incentives for people to choose low-carbon alternatives, and carbon limit adjustment tariffs or other barriers or fines for importing goods that are produced with high carbon emissions overseas. Deputies also said the Bank of England should ask rescue companies to expose their climate-related risk and called on the Bank to align its corporate investments with the Paris agreement, but stopped calling for terms strict green to be attached to loans.

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP, said the key message in this report is that investing in a green economy needs to be loaded forward. The government cannot continue to push critical policies and actions in the hope of Micawber that something will simply emerge. We need to look at the investment now and it needs to be in line with the temperature goals of the Paris agreement and protect and restore nature. The next budget will be a key test if ministers aim to close the supply gap between their fine words and real action.

A government spokesman said: We are committed to building better and greener from the pandemic. We continue to take bold measures to reduce emissions, with plans to invest $ 9 billion in improving the energy efficiency of buildings that are part of our broader commitment to ending our contribution to climate change by in 2050.