Farmers ask Sir Chhotu Ram for inspiration, unionists will head to Bengal | News from Chandigarh





Bathinda / Garhi Sampla (Rohtak) / Ambala: Farmers’ unionist Rakesh Tikai has announced that leaders of ongoing agitation against three controversial laws will visit West Bengal to wake farmers in the state linked to polls for their rights.

The Tikaits statement came on Tuesday at a mahapanchayat in Rohtak, called by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to remember Sir Chhotu Ram, who had upheld farmers’ rights during the Britisk era. Tikait, along with unionists Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Gurnam Singh Charuni, spoke during mahapanchayat summoned to Rams hometown Haryana, Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district, to mark Basant Panchmi. Although he was born on November 24, 1881, Ram had announced that Basant Panchami was to be celebrated as his birthday. As part of this tradition, groups of farmers who have been protesting against for almost five months, held functions throughout Punjab and Haryana.

Tikait, who is also the national spokesman for the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said they would not go to Bengal to gather support in favor of any particular party. Like the rest of the country, farmers in Bengal are not getting the right price for their crops, he added.

The day was celebrated at protest sites on the outskirts of Delhi as well. Now that farmers from many parts of the country, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are holding protests to defend their rights, it is natural to remember and honor Sir Chhotu Ram, as he is (Chhotu Ram) which raised the voice to stop the exploitation of farmers and save their lands. Even today, the situation is similar to the British era when farmers’ rights were threatened. We are seeking inspiration from Chhotu Ram, said BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) farm chairman President Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in a speech he delivered at the Singhu border protest site.

Charuni, who also spoke at Garhi Sampla, said they would urge farmers not to vote in favor of political parties drafting laws against them.

In Ambala, Bharatiya Kisan (Haryana) Union activists marked the day by talking to drivers about the Centers’ agricultural trade laws and giving them roses at the Devi Nagar toll booth on the Shambhu border.

Farmers said they also did this to remind drivers that they were not terrorists and only protested for their rights and those of the country and future generations. Sir Chhotu Ram had written so much about the plight of farmers that his writings became essential in the formulation and adoption of the APMC Act, said BKU (Ekta Dakonda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh, while speaking to TOI.

A farm leader from Haryana, Abhimanyu Kohad, said Sir Chhotu Ram had secured Ram Rajya for the farmers while fighting the British imperialist forces, but now they were fighting theirs. It is high time to follow in the footsteps of Chhotu Ram and bring the farmers’ struggle to its logical conclusion by forcing the government to repeal the farm laws, he said.

BOX

The Prime Minister must apologize

Asked about the riots around him calling Lord Hanuman an Andalusian, farm unionist Rakesh Tikait said anyone who stood up against the injustice done to others was a real fighter. Hanuman had crossed the seas to reach Lanka for Lord Ram. He did it for his mentor Ram, not for himself, so the Andalusian Hanuman brand is not wrong on my part, he said. He added if anyone should offer an apology for inventing the Andolanjian term, he was Prime Minister Modi.

Maantanchayat Basant Panchami

A mahapanchayat in Rohtaks Garhi Sampla, called to pay tribute to Sir Chhotu Ram in Basant Panchami, was attended by people from Punjab and Haryana.

A 64-meter-tall statue of Chhotu Ram on the Rohtak-Delhi road remained the center of attraction for participants

Popular artists from Haryana and Punjab entertained the audience.

Slogans supporting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were raised. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

