Former BOE member Mazzocchi calls for emergency help to maintain South Orange-Maplewood school music and choir programs.





Public schools in South Orange and Maplewood face an impending crisis in their instrumental and vocal music programs as student participation has dropped by nearly half since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, said a former Board of Education member Anthony Mazzocchi last week. As you are aware, the arts are more marginalized than almost any other subject during distance learning here, Mazzocchi said in a letter presented to the public speaks parts in recent weeks the Board of Education withdrew, which was held online. This is not similar to national trends, but is quite pronounced here at SOMSD, especially because of our actions and planning. What worries me the most is the circle instrumental and vocal music program. The Mazzocchis letter is presented in signs 6:51 in the online video. According to Mazzocchi, between 80 and 90 percent of fifth-graders in the school district about 450 students start playing a musical instrument or join a choir in a normal year, with about 50 percent of those students dropping out the following year. Of those left, another 50 percent drop out of school between eighth and ninth grade, leaving about 112 student musicians in band and orchestra. However, distance learning has seen an unprecedented drop in the number of students taking up an instrument for the first time, with only about 225 fifth-graders starting music lessons this academic year, Mazzocchi said. If the previous trends stand, it could mean 56 students in the band and orchestra, Mazzocchi argued. That’s not enough to continue a healthy program, he said. This will be the end of our music program as we know it. It’s a fifth grade issue now, a high school issue next year and it will be a CHS issue in three years. I believe this is one of the most important issues in the history of SOMSD, and as a nationally recognized leader in arts education, there is a ton at stake here. Mazzocchi asked Superintendent Ronald Taylor to mediate. Dr. Taylor, I beg you to fulfill the promise you made to cultivate and nurture a strong arts ecosystem at SOMSD and, at the very least, work to develop a one-year increase in staff and resources to hit a reset button start students on instruments in sixth grade in the fall, Mazzocchi said. Without it, the district program is built on sand. Staff and budget cuts may follow, but more catastrophically we will have a generation of students not receiving art lessons at SOMSD of all countries. Please incorporate this into your 21-22 fiscal year budget. Mazzocchi, a former director of fine arts and performing arts at the South School-Maplewood School District who resigned from the BOE at the end of his term in December, has been a senior advocate for arts guidance. Three weeks after the start of distance learning in September, amid limitations of the coronavirus SOMSD, he pushed for direct arts instruction instead of asynchronous or pre-recorded lessons. Taylor replied, I hope you know that we are certainly committed to the art and heritage of our district, while noting that he was the elbow deep into the details of the school budget for next year. We are thinking about many important things, including closing the achievement gap and supporting children who may have experienced slipping during this truly unprecedented time, and so this is definitely on our radar, Taylor said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos