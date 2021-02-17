International
Fauci awards $ 1 million prize to Israeli foundation for defending science in the face of uninformed criticism
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, was awarded $ 1 million by the Dan David Foundation for “protecting science from uninformed criticism” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dan David Award, which is located outside of Israel, has three award categories representing three different time dimensions: “Past, Present and Future,” according to the foundation’s website.
FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and director of the US pandemic response
The Dan David Award recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that transcends traditional boundaries and paradigms. , ” website states.
Fauci, who was placed in the “Present” category, was praised by the foundation for pioneering in the field of vaccine technology in his many years of public health service, including his work with the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on 22 December 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland.)
“In 2020, with the advent of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci led NIAID ‘s research efforts to evaluate different approaches to vaccines for the virus, drawing on early vaccine technologies developed under his leadership for MERS and the virus. “The first SARS that appeared almost 20 years ago. Of particular importance was the mRNA platform that has been so successful with vaccines using this technology now giving it to millions of people around the world,” said Prof.
The longtime NIAID chief was hailed as the voice of reason and was noted for his track record of serving as a trusted adviser to seven U.S. presidents.
The Foundation highlighted Fauci’s previous achievements, which included his work in drafting the “PEPFAR (President’s AIDS Emergency Plan) under President George Bush, which has brought tremendous relief to all parts of the world.” ruined world, especially Africa. “
Fauci is world-renowned for his role during past outbreaks such as SARS, MERS, Ebola and now COVID-19, the foundation said.
“His courageous leadership in this very difficult COVID crisis has been noted around the world, always vigorously defending science from uninformed critics. Taken together, Dr. Fauci’s achievements and contribution are a testament to the value of a careers dedicated to improving global health and make him a worthy recipient of the Dan David Award, ”Miller said.
Previous Dan David Award recipients include former US Vice President Al Gore, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, novelist Margaret Atwood, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.
Fauci has served in the Coronavirus Task Force in the White House since its inception last year during the then administration of President Donald Trump and continues to serve in a senior advisory role in the Biden White House.
FILE – Members of the coronavirus task force speaking at a press conference at the White House on February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.
In recent interviews, Fauci acknowledged that it was difficult at times to work for Trump, who repeatedly played the severity of the pandemic, rejected the need for masked and often advertised, unproven remedies disinfectant injection.
Trump reportedly resented Fauci’s flattering press coverage and was content with calls for him “Fire Fauci!” in some of his gatherings.
“It was very clear that there were things being said, be they about things like hydroxychloroquine and other things, that were really uncomfortable because they were not based on factual science,” Fauci told a recent conference. of the White House. He added that there was “no satisfaction” that Trump had to oppose.
Now, however, since accepting Biden’s offer to be the White House official health adviser, Fauci has said he feels “liberated” under the new administration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
