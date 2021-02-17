International
UN Women Australia says let #WomenLead
At the helm of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, UN Women Australia Executive Director Janelle Weissman reflected on some of the ways women and girls are worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women now face higher levels of domestic violence, on average more than three times the burden of care, and are overrepresented in the casual labor force, meaning their jobs and wages are vulnerable to closure of COVID-19.
According to the World Economic Forum, at the current pace of change, it is estimated that it will take 99.5 years to achieve gender equality worldwide, Ms. Weissman said.
Accelerating progress towards gender equality is at the top of the United Nations agenda for Women, and this year the global champion for women and girls chose the theme International Women in Women Leadership Day.
Ms. Weissman said the topic shed light on the importance of having a diverse range of women’s perspectives around decision-making tables.
Representation matters. Women and girls have great contributions to make, bringing different experiences, perspectives and skills to the table, making decisions, policies and laws that work best for everyone.
Only 30% of parliamentarians in Australia are women, making the ACT Legislative Assembly an external member with a female-majority Assembly and Cabinet.
Ms. Weissman said increasing the number of women in leadership positions globally would create more profitable and productive economies, thriving businesses and a healthier and more peaceful planet for all.
International Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on issues of gender-based inequality close to home.
But Ms Weissman said it was also important to look further.
If we think about the name, International Women’s Day, it’s a day out of 365 that we are calling on all of you in Australia to focus our hearts, our minds and our attention on the status of women across our borders.
UNW Australia Lunch DWD will raise funds for women in Pacific countries to help them become leaders, entrepreneurs and agents for change.
Focused is specifically focused on a program in the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji that works with women who are market vendors.
So they are in informal employment, which has become increasingly important across the Pacific, given that tourism has stopped throughout COVID.
Initiative, Markets for Change, works to equip markets with basics like toilets and clean drinking water, as well as safe accommodation for rural market vendors who travel far from home to sell products and crafts.
Ms. Weissman said the initiative was also creating space for women in the Pacific to develop skills as entrepreneurs, build strength as leaders, and increase representation in self-governing markets.
So women can inform and shape policies and practices that have a real impact on their work environment but also on their living.
Mobilize, organize, use your voice
Being a leader herself, Ms. Weissman said she was grateful for women who were never afraid to speak up and the formative experiences that taught her the power of female leadership.
I joined my grandmother and mother in protests when I was little, she said.
And it became very clear to me how important it was to practice your voice.
And if you have not exercised your voice, often choices would be made for you.
Putting that action into action, Ms. Weissman, who was born in the United States, co-founded a feminist activist organization at the University of Texas at Austin in the mid-1990s to address sexual assaults on campus.
Together they organized rallies and marches, speaking publicly about the importance of ending gender-based discrimination, and any form of sexual harassment or assault on universities.
At the time, theirs was the second largest university in the United States.
So trying to really mobilize and organize, and in such a large environment, was a bit overwhelming.
Ms. Weissman said she learned that, in that context, leadership really had to do with the collective.
It was about uniting people who had a common vision and were able to listen and rely on each other, to be able to give that vision.
Eventually they overheard the President of the University of Texas at Austin.
And over time it felt like we were able to make incremental progress on the issues we were trying to address.
In Canberra, grassroots campaigns addressing sexual violence on university campuses continue to push for change, and Ms. Weissman said she was so grateful to all the people who continue to agitate about the issue.
Gender-based violence exists everywhere, and it is horrible to think about the limited changes we have seen.
Demand for domestic and domestic violence services has increased dramatically across Australia since COVID-19, and Ms Weissman said gender-based violence was not isolated anywhere in the world.
Two hashtags in the chronology
Social media users may notice two hashtags vying for attention until IWD 2021.
One is # WomenLead, a derivative of this time the global theme of UN Women, Women in Leadership.
Ms Weissman said her organization was the largest gender equality movement in the world and the topic is anchored by the UN Commission on the Status of Women, the largest policy debate in the world.
The next hashtag is #ChooseToChallenge, a special IWD theme chosen by internationalwomensday.com, a web site run by Aurora Ventures.
On its business page, Aurora Ventures is described as a goal-driven enterprise focused on social and economic change, and listed clients include Amazon, Google, McDonalds and Nike.
Internationalwomensday.com is consistently the main result when looking for the annual day of action.
Ms Weissman said no one owns International Women’s Day and the website was not affiliated with UN Women.
All funds raised from the UN Women Australia IWD 2021 events will go to charity, supporting Pacific women as leaders, Ms. Weissman said.
Details of the event
Due to COVID-19, UN Women Australia has adjusted its IWD event schedule. There will be four live lunch events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, with a simultaneous breakfast in Perth.
In order to make events inclusive, there will also be a live stream of events on a virtual platform.
All audiences will watch a live speech by Australian of the Year Grace Tame and attendees at the Canberra Lunch will hear live from Australian Local Government Institute CEO Michelle Deshong and Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Julie-Ann Guivarra.
For the first time, high schools may require a free computer ticket for students to attend remotely.
For further information about lunch in Canberra and the virtual event, visit UN Women Australia online.
