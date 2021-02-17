Conservative media critic L. Brent Bozell’s son charged on Jan. 6 Capitol riotsExBulletin





footprint

US Department of Justice





US Department of Justice



Leo Brent Bozell IV, the son of a prominent conservative activist and media critic, has been accused of his alleged involvement in the Capitol uprising. In one oath filed in the case, which remained under seal until Tuesday, an FBI special agent said Bozell could be seen in sight inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, including for a period of time on the U.S. Senate floor. At one point, Bozell reportedly went to the Senate gallery and “moved a camera so that the camera could point to the ground of the balcony area. This was done as protesters began to enter the main floor of the U.S. Senate. the camera was unable to record protesters entering the main floor of the U.S. Senate Chamber. “ Bozell, 41, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, intentionally entering or staying in a restricted building or terrain, and obstructing formal proceedings. NPR was unable to reach Bozell by phone, and court records do not yet include information about any attorneys for Bozell. His father, Leo Brent Bozell III, is the founder and president of the Nonprofit Media Research Center, which describes its mission as working “to expose and neutralize the propaganda wing of the Left: the national news media.” The organization runs the NewsBusters website, which often accuses mainstream media organizations including NPR of liberal bias. On the day of the Capitol Uprising, Elder Bozell said on Fox Business that he condemned the violence but said, “This is an outburst of anger suppressed by Central America.” “They are angry that they believe this election has been stolen,” he added. “I agree with them.” The government case against young Bozell began after the FBI received advice from three individuals. They typically identified Bozell from videos of protesters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, in part because of the blue T-shirt Bozell apparently wore, which included the logo for Hershey Christian Academy, a private school in Pennsylvania. The school describes itself as “a small, Christ-centered school” and teaches pre-K up to 10th grade, according to her website. A witness reportedly told the FBI that Bozell has children attending school and was also her former girls basketball coach. Witnesses said he bears the nickname “Zeker”. In January, before Bozell was officially identified, the school said Facebook, “please understand that the person depicted in the photograph is not a board member, employee or representative of the Hershey Christian Academy.” Following the allegations against Bozell, the school referred another NPR declaration from January that says “I do[es] does not forgive “the first behavior in the January 6 footage, which she described as” unacceptable “. The school statement also said she had received threats that, at one point, forced her to close her doors. “Parents and teachers have unfortunately been forced to endure many terrifying and threatening emails and harassing calls which have brought fear to our community and made many parents choose virtual learning over personal learning,” the school said. NPR also contacted the Media Search Center for comment. The organization referred NPR to an outside public relations firm called Creative Response Concepts, which did not respond. Elder Bozell has continued to criticize media coverage of the Capitol riots, including Tweets a blog post released the same day the charges against his son were sealed. NPR’s Emine Yücel contributed to this story.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos