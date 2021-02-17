A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Newfoundland is reporting 2,091 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 14,687 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28,048 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 20,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 4.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.11 percent of its available vaccine supply.

PEI is reporting 1,782 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 10,610 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 66,886 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 11,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 7.5 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.35 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Scotland is reporting 4,314 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 23,140 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23,711 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 36,750 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 62.97 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 2,539 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 21,182 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27,155 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 26,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,808 new vaccines administered for a total of 297,694 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34,791 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 310,425 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.9 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 12,751 new vaccines administered for a total of 480,377 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 32,703 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 523,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.73 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 979 new vaccines administered for a total of 56,044 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 40.70 per 1,000. There were 7,800 new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 69,600 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.1 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.52 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 196 new vaccines administered for a total of 49,841 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 42,268 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 46,525 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.9 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 107.1 per cent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 2,535 new vaccines administered for a total of 149,138 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 33,879 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 159,075 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.75 percent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 8,773 new vaccines administered for a total of 171,755 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 33.47 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 188,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.7 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.12 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting zero administered vaccines for a total of 11,514 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 275.91 per 1000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 18,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 45 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 60.92 percent of its vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero vaccines administered for a total of 14,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 313.77 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the Northwest Territories for a total of 19,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 42 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.12 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 440 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,645 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 171.59 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 15,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 40 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 43.15 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: The figures were compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 16, 2021.

Canadian Press