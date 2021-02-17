Canada withdraws from national gun ban, will allow communities to decide





“These are the strongest measures to combat gun violence our country has ever seen,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference in the capital, Ottawa, on Tuesday.

The pledge came after the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history, in which a heavily armed man dressed as a police officer killed 22 people at a party that terrorized rural Nova Scotia residents.

The legislation, which would take months to become law, also introduces a voluntary purchase program for about 150,000 to 200,000 legally owned assault-style weapons in Canada. Owners of firearms now banned can still choose to keep them, although they can no longer use them as weapons and they will be subject to strict licensing and security laws.

Mayors are seeking solutions to the escalation of gun violence Trudeau acknowledged that there would be political consequences on both sides of the arms control debate. The mayors of Canada’s two largest cities, Toronto and Montreal, have defended a national gun ban as gun violence worsens in those cities. In a statement obtained by CNN, Toronto Mayor John Tory said city staff are reviewing the new set of proposed laws and that the city welcomes the federal government’s efforts to curb gun violence. But Tori also reiterated his city’s support for a national pistol ban. “The Toronto City Council has been clear that it supports a national pistol ban. The federal government has said the changes announced today will allow municipalities to ban pistols and include federal fines for those violating local bylaws. The city expects to received details from the Government of Canada on how such a ban would work and what its impact would be on gun violence, “Tory said in a statement. Federal government officials said cities could not act alone and that provincial governments, some of which have indicated they do not support the ban on pistols, would have final jurisdiction. Law enforcement officials say accidental gun violence in Canadian cities continues to worsen, with more and more gang-related deaths. A teenage girl was killed in a shooting car earlier this month in Montreal, prompting the mayor to call again for a national gun ban. “Obviously there are political elements to this, but the essence of why we are doing this, the essence of why Canadians want this to happen, is to keep our communities safe. In Canada people can use hunting weapons and for sport shooting, not for personal and there is no need for military-style assault weapons anywhere in this country, “Trudeau said. At his press conference, Trudeau highlighted a key component of the new set of laws, the provisions of the “red flag” and the “yellow flag”. He said they would help fight intimate partner and gender-based violence by allowing people to apply to the courts to order the removal of a person’s firearm or to suspend their gun license. Neither happy pair Advocates of gun control noted that while the proposed legislation is comprehensive, it does not go well enough. “This is imperfect legislation, but a very Canadian approach to addressing a complex issue,” Dr. said in a statement. Philip Berger, Senior Advisor to Canadian Physicians on Arms Protection. He added, “To make further changes still necessary, 80% of Canadians who support gun control need political parties other than Liberals to grow up and be accountable.” If passed, the new law would also prohibit changing the magazine content of a firearm cartridge and ban descriptions of violence in firearms advertisements. There would be stricter restrictions on ammunition imports and a ban on the import, export, sale and transfer of all copying weapons. The Conservative Party of Canada denounced the proposed legislation, saying it penalizes the rightful owners of guns and does not adequately address the issue of guns being smuggled into Canada by the United States. “I think Mr Trudeau deceives people when he tries to suggest that buying things from hunters and other law-abiding Canadians will somehow solve the problem of shooting and criminal gang activity in big cities. Canadians, “Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole told a news conference Tuesday. At a detailed technical conference, the government outlined that it would continue to combat arms smuggling and trafficking by increasing enforcement and increasing penalties. The Trudeau government has also said it will contact the administration of US President Joe Biden to find new ways to co-operate on arms smuggling issues across the border.

