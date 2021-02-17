BJP urges leaders to turn to agrarians; flower tribute paid to Chhotu Ram

According to reports, BJP is expected to resume its campaign to contact farmers and list the schemes and benefits extended by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of six years.

Read also | Life lessons from the beginners of the Covidien era

The protests have taken a new turn after the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob.

Ravis ‘arrest has led to widespread government condemnation with representatives of farmers’ unions and opposition parties demanding that the 21-year-old be released immediately from police custody.

Here are the main protest updates

BJP meeting: A meeting on the ruling party’s campaign for farm laws was held on Tuesday and chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda, union interior minister Amit Shah and union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The meeting lasted for almost two and a half hours. Deputies, MLAs and district level presidents were also present.

Reports said leaders have been asked to become proactive in constituencies and their constituencies and interact with people, especially farmers at the panchayat level, to inform them about the benefits of farm laws.

They have also been asked to expose forces that give “impetus to farmers’ agitation and therefore create obstacles to reaching a solution”.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhotu Ram: Protesting farmers on Tuesday paid tribute with flowers to farmer leader Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary and gave roses to travelers in Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border.

“By giving roses, we want to send a message to the government that we love this country as much as anyone else,” a farmer was quoted as saying by the news agency. YEARS.

Chhotu Ram posters were also seen on the table during the January 26 rally of farmers ’tractors.

Thin crowds at the borders: As farmers riot against the Center’s three new agriculture laws in inches toward the quarterly mark, crowds at major protest sites – the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders – appear to be weakening, but leaders say their movement is now more stronger than ever.

Even as the “langars” and tents on Delhi’s borders look free, farmer leaders insist the crowd is simply moving from one place to another to mobilize more people to join the movement.

“The crowd is not weakening at all. We are just trying to decentralize the movement and mobilize people in villages and districts, and not just in Punjab and Haryana.

“If creating a wave in the Punjab is going to take several months, creating a similar impact across the country is going to take a little longer, but our movement is not losing steam. In fact, from our perspective, it is just is strengthening day by day, “Avtar Singh Mehma of Union Krantikari Kisan (Punjab) said on Tuesday.

Center yet to explain the merits of farm laws: The center has so far been unable to explain how good the new agriculture laws would do to farmers, Rashtriya Lok Dal deputy chairman Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Addressing a mahapanchayat in the Mantura area of ​​Mathura, Chaudhary took over the government on a host of other issues facing farmers, including inflation and rising fuel prices.

“Some people keep asking what goes wrong with the laws, but I ask them what is good about the laws. The government has not been able to explain to farmers what good the new laws would do them.” , said the leader of the RLD.

Delhi Police in ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police said in their First Information Report (FIR) regarding the ‘Toolkit’ case that the document was created with the help of a banned organization, Sikhs for Justice, to “disrupt the Republic Day ceremony and incite illegal actions in the name of continuous farmers’ protest “.

She said that during social media monitoring, it was found that the SFJ was plotting to disrupt the atmosphere on Republic Day in the guise of a farmers’ protest.

Voices against the arrest of Disha Ravi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to cybercrime cell deputy police commissioner on the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

The commission has asked Delhi police to provide them with a copy of the first report information (FIR), the reasons for the allegation that Ravi did not produce before a local transit detention court and the detailed report undertaken.

Some political leaders have attacked the Delhi Police for arresting Ravi from Bengaluru and have called her arrest “unjust, unfortunate and shocking harassment”.

Students in Delhi and Bengaluru on Tuesday staged protests against the arrest of 21-year-old Ravi and demanded her immediate release.