Canada sees 51 new deaths from coronaviruses as total 831K – National cases





Another 2,458 people in Canada have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 831,582. Provincial health authorities also confirmed 51 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, meaning, to date, the virus has claimed 21,397 lives in Canada. However, a total of 776,213 people have recovered after contracting the disease. Story continues below advertisement Read more:

U.S. storm delays Canada’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment by 1 day The new cases come as Canada races to vaccinate the population against the virus, as new, more transmissible variants threaten to cause a third wave of the pandemic. The variants first detected in the U.K. and South Africa have now been identified in all of Canada’s provinces. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is “following the situation closely.” “Nobody wants a third wave, especially not with these new variants that are far more contagious,” he said. Trudeau said all Canadians need to be making smart choices regarding how to limit their number of contacts and to keep COVID-19 from spreading.









2:33 Trudeau: Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout timeline still on track





Vaccine rollout continues [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] According to Health Canada, as of February 11, a total of 1,443,400 doses of two COVID-19 approved vaccines had been distributed nationwide. The story goes down the ad Of those doses, 1,306,784 have been administered, meaning that, to date, Canada has vaccinated only approximately 1.71 percent of the population. Read more: Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: How Many Canadians Have Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19? The spread of vaccines in Canada has been consistently hampered by delays by Pfizer and Moderna. Recently, on Tuesday, Pfizer confirmed that vaccine deliveries to Canada would be delayed by a day due to a severe winter storm in the United States. However, despite the delays, Trudeau has asserted that the country remains on track to vaccinate all Canadians by the end of September. Thousands of new cases In Ontario, 902 new cases and 13 deaths were reported on Tuesday. So far, the province has reported 287,736 infections and 6,719 virus-related victims. The story goes down the ad Meanwhile, Quebec reported 669 new COVID-19 infections for a total of 278,187. Seventeen more deaths means 10,246 people have died from the disease in Quebec so far. Read more: Coronavirus Tracker: How Many New COVID-19 Cases in Canada Today? Saskatchewan saw 136 new cases on Tuesday, and health officials confirmed that three more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19. Since the virus was first discovered, it has been infected 26,829 people in the province and has killed 357. Manitoba health officials say 166 new cases of the virus have been detected since Sunday for a total of 30,932. Four additional deaths add to the death toll in the province 875 Atlantic Canada saw 13 new cases Monday. Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19, while three others became ill in Nova Scotia. New Brunswick saw three new cases and health officials confirmed that another person has died in the province. Prince Edward Island did not report any new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. So far, 112 of the province’s 114 issues are considered to be resolved. The story goes down the ad









5:21 BC reports 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over four days





BC reports 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over four days

In western Canada, 565 new cases were identified. British Columbia health authorities say 302 more people have contracted the disease, pushing the burden of the provincial case 74,283. Four new casualties bring the total death toll to the region 1,314. Meanwhile, in Alberta, 263 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more people died. New infections and deaths bring about provincial heights 129,338 and 1,791, respectively. Five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Nunavut, bringing the total number of infections in the territory 323 Neither the Yukon nor the Northwest Territories reported a new case. The story goes down the ad Read more: Modern Vaccine Approved: What we know about side effects, ingredients and dosages Globally, the virus has infected more than 109.4 million people and taken 2.4 million lives, according to the latest estimate by Johns Hopkins University. The United States remained the viral epicenter on Tuesday with more than 27.7 million confirmed infections and over 487,000 COVID-19-related deaths. See link » <br />

