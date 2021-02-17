Harassment in the House of Parliament, widespread sexual harassment: staff survey

A third staff member writes that the department continues to fail to deal effectively with bullying and harassment. Well-known perpetrators continue without any fear of sanction. The survey, completed by about 124 employees of the House of Representatives Department, assesses employee issues, including working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic and workplace flexibility. Nearly 13 percent of respondents said they had experienced discrimination based on my background or a personal characteristic, gender, and prudent responsibilities were the most common equal reasons cited for discrimination. Over 11 percent said they had been subjected to harassment or harassment in the department, with verbal abuse and physical behavior mentioned as the two most common types. In the part of the survey where staff members are asked to give some general comment, a quarter of respondents write about bullying and harassment in their workplace.

The department does not support staff who are harassed in the workplace, writes one commenter. Staff members who are allowed to harass their colleagues encourage a detached culture, a culture that has no core values. Another person says that such issues are encountered blindly / silently from above and a message has nothing to see here. Survey responses include an allegation that formal written complaints of harassment behavior did not result in any change. According to its annual report, the House of Representatives Department has 178 employees, including 130 permanent employees. Over 60 percent of the staff are women. The department has been contacted for comments regarding the survey findings.

This week Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been under pressure to defend House of Parliament culture after former Liberal staff member Brittany Higgins came out with a rape charge. Loading Ms Higgins says she was raped in 2019 by another staff member in a bed in the office of Parliament Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds and that she was treated as a political problem after the alleged rape. Mr Morrison says his office was only told about the events last week and he was not happy about it, although this claim contradicts Ms Higgins’ statements. His predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, says it would be a complete failure of the system if Mr Morrisons’s staff had not told him about such a serious complaint.

I find it unbelievable that it is to say, very, very, very hard to believe that the office of the Prime Minister would not have been aware of this incident as soon as it happened, he told ABC. The prime minister apologized to Ms Higgins on Tuesday and ordered Deputy Secretary of State Stephanie Foster to look into formal Finance Department processes for parliamentary staff and the possibility of mandatory reporting of attack allegations. Liberal MP Celia Hammond, former vice chancellor of the University of Notre Dame, will also conduct a culture examination inside the Coalition MPs’ offices with the help of former Reid psychologist Fiona Martin. Loading Another former Liberal employee, Dhanya Mani, who went public with her story of harassment and assault in July 2019, says the prime ministers’ failure to reform culture in politics meant Ms. Higgins was forced to go through the trauma of telling her story publicly in an offer to make a difference. Ms. Mani, along with Chelsey Potter another staff member who spoke at the same time, began work a campaign 18 months ago to collect allegations of sexual harassment and assault to establish confidential party mechanisms for victims.

She wrote to Mr. Morrison with a summary of the changes requested by survivors who have contacted her countless wives from both sides of politics, union members, public servants and workers in large enterprises and a request that he consult them about what needs to be done. There is a misogynistic culture that creates a serious power imbalance that plagues all political parties, companies and institutions. This needs to be fixed, Ms. Mani wrote. Loading She said women in politics who shared their experiences said they were not educated on where to seek help if they were harassed at work, did not feel able to approach observers or MPs about party members, and did not think they would to receive any complaints of misconduct. seriously Mrs. Mani said the legislation needs to be changed to give councilors clear legal protections and hold MPs accountable for misconduct in their offices if they do not take all reasonable steps to prevent it.

Stop minimizing your responsibility for Brittany Higgins trauma and the issue at large, she said. The Union and the Public Sector Sector also wrote to Mr. Morrison and Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham this week called for mandatory sexual harassment and harassment training for all MPs and senior staff and the establishment of a grievance process that guarantees independence.