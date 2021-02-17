Amit Shah meets MPs, MLA for farmers’ protest





The national leadership of the BJPs has gone to a bunch with party MPs and lawmakers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and several Rajasthan districts over the farmers agitation. The top group has urged them to actively lead the agitation of farmers from their areas, particularly the Jat community, to resolve protests by farmers’ unions over the three controversial laws related to agriculture. At a meeting held at the BJP National Headquarters in New Delhi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, JP Nadda party president and secretary general (organization) BL Santhosh urged local lawmakers and leaders to connect constipated, panchayats and community groups in these areas to explain the position of the party and governments. The party was forced to hold the meeting not only because the agitation was not ending but also because of ground level reactions from its own workers who warned that continuing the agitation without any open or proactive step by the party and the party government would alienate agricultural communities, especially the Jat community, which has voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh since 2014. Minister of Interior Amit Shahcrop up said it was clear that agitation was being exploited by certain political groups to carry out changes other than those of farmers. Agitation had to do with nothing but laws. It seems to be an ideological war with the government, said a senior leader who was present at the meeting. We have been asked to at least stay in our areas for the next 15-20 days and contact everyone constipated, panchayats and community leaders to explain our position, he said. Sources confirmed that lawmakers gave the impression that more work needed to be done by the government to molt the troubled farmers than the rounds of talks held so far. While the BJP will fight the Punjab elections on its own and has not ridden much on them, most of the parties in Uttar Pradesh, which go to the polls with Punjab in 2022, will be affected by any alienation of the Jat community. In Haryana, while the BJP does not count on the support of the Jats, it is in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Dushyant Chautala, which commands community support, and has faced a backlash. An old minister told him Hindu that the government was willing to talk to farmers’ groups about specific issues.

