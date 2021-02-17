Foreign envoys on the two-day J&K visit starting today

A group of about 20 foreign envoys, including those from the European Union, is starting a two-day visit to J&K today. They will be in Srinagar today before traveling to Jammu on Thursday.

This is the third visit of envoys from different countries that India has organized since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Two groups of foreign envoys were sent to the territory of the Union in January and February last year, but the initiative of the government was disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

Like the previous two visits, the envoys are scheduled to meet with government officials, members of civil society groups and businessmen to assess the situation on the ground. It is not clear whether a meeting with the chairman of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is also in anvil.

Read also | Srinagar Temple closed over reopened militancy after 31 years in Panchami

It is also still unclear whether this time, the envoys will meet with leaders of regional parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in addition to Kashmiri members of parliament and former prime ministers.

Meanwhile, senior government officials will brief diplomats on the successful completion of the DDC election and the situation along the checkpoint. Sources said the envoys would also meet some newly elected DDC members. Confirming his meeting with the foreign envoys, SRinagar DDC chairman Aftab Malik of the Apni Party said, Our meeting with them has already been scheduled. Another DDC chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan, who heads the Budgam district, also confirmed he would meet with the envoys. Sources said some of the envoys could even make a brief visit to Budgam.

Read also | Attempts to deceive the global community: Pakistan visits foreign envoys to JK

The visiting group will meet delegations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Congress Center on the shores of Lake Dal and also at a nearby hotel. A meeting with a group of journalists in the evening is also on paper.

Last Saturday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she had been banned from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq, who was killed on December 30, 2020, and placed under house arrest, asking if this was the normality the J&K government wanted. tell about the foreigner delegation

Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq allegedly killed in a fake meeting. His father was booked under UAPA at the request of his dead body. This, the normalcy that GOI wants to show to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir, she wrote on Twitter.