International
Foreign envoys on the two-day J&K visit starting today
This is the third visit of envoys from different countries that India has organized since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED N ON 17 FEBRUARY, 2021 08:53 AM
A group of about 20 foreign envoys, including those from the European Union, is starting a two-day visit to J&K today. They will be in Srinagar today before traveling to Jammu on Thursday.
This is the third visit of envoys from different countries that India has organized since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Two groups of foreign envoys were sent to the territory of the Union in January and February last year, but the initiative of the government was disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.
Like the previous two visits, the envoys are scheduled to meet with government officials, members of civil society groups and businessmen to assess the situation on the ground. It is not clear whether a meeting with the chairman of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is also in anvil.
Read also | Srinagar Temple closed over reopened militancy after 31 years in Panchami
It is also still unclear whether this time, the envoys will meet with leaders of regional parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in addition to Kashmiri members of parliament and former prime ministers.
Meanwhile, senior government officials will brief diplomats on the successful completion of the DDC election and the situation along the checkpoint. Sources said the envoys would also meet some newly elected DDC members. Confirming his meeting with the foreign envoys, SRinagar DDC chairman Aftab Malik of the Apni Party said, Our meeting with them has already been scheduled. Another DDC chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan, who heads the Budgam district, also confirmed he would meet with the envoys. Sources said some of the envoys could even make a brief visit to Budgam.
Read also | Attempts to deceive the global community: Pakistan visits foreign envoys to JK
The visiting group will meet delegations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Congress Center on the shores of Lake Dal and also at a nearby hotel. A meeting with a group of journalists in the evening is also on paper.
Last Saturday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she had been banned from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq, who was killed on December 30, 2020, and placed under house arrest, asking if this was the normality the J&K government wanted. tell about the foreigner delegation
Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq allegedly killed in a fake meeting. His father was booked under UAPA at the request of his dead body. This, the normalcy that GOI wants to show to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir, she wrote on Twitter.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]