The Alden Global Defense Fund is buying the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain





The acquisition has long been awaited and feared from within as the hedge fund became the company’s largest shareholder in 2019 with about 32% ownership. Hundreds of Tribune employees sign a letter to protest ownership, citing hedge fund “well-documented history of extracting short-term profits from already weak operations by cutting editorial posts and denying fair wages and benefits”. Shortly after Alden took control, the Tribune offered acquisitions to employees for the second time in two years.

Some Tribune-owned editorial staff sought alternative possibilities for owning hedge funds. Hartford Courant staff sought nonprofit ownership through the “Save Our Courant” campaign. This is what The Baltimore Sun did with the “Save Our Sun” campaign.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Alden announced that it had agreed to sell Baltimore Sun Media Group to Sunlight for All Institute, a nonprofit led by Stewart Bainum Jr., chairman of Choice Hotels International. The media group includes The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, The Carroll County Times and other local media.

Alden and the Tribune said in a joint statement Tuesday that the Tribune’s board of directors approved the deal after a special committee considered its options including Alden’s proposal. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year and requires the approval of two-thirds of shareholders not affiliated with Alden. The announcement has already drawn criticism from some of the Tribune employees themselves. “Absolutely terrible news,” Gregory Pratt, a city reporter at The Tribune, wrote on Twitter. Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Sun said the purchase of Alden is “really awful.” Other media observers, like Margaret Sullivan , celebrated the sale of the Baltimore Sun to a non-profit organization, calling it “a bright spot in Alden / Tribune development”. Tribune Publishing also owns the Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel, the Virginia Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot and The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. company closed some newsrooms during the pandemic, including The Daily News, The Morning Call and The Orlando Sentinel. “Over the past year, the Company has taken a number of actions to adapt to an ever-changing business and industry environment, including the impact of COVID-19,” said Philip Franklin, chairman of the board and a member of the special committee. said in a statement. “These actions included strengthening the Company ‘s financial position, fostering digital growth and investing in high quality content to better serve customers, employees and communities. This position enabled the special committee to negotiate a premium price. cash, which the commission concluded was superior to the alternatives available. “ Tribune spokesman Max Reinsdorf declined to comment to CNN Business beyond the release.







