Rape is not an option in the workplace. Like any boss, politicians need to set standards

What is different is that the fish bird in Canberra is the House of Parliament, where federal MPs gather to determine the future of the country. Every wrong action, every violation, is taken as a sign against that country that stands and our trust in government. Loading There is no doubt that the factors that enable sexual assault in certain workplaces are well known, especially between a staff member and the boss. When it comes to accomplices, factors lie in how much the boss prevents attacks, supports victims, and demands responsibility from perpetrators. All of this is now the task of Celia Hammond, a Liberal MP appointed by the Prime Minister to unpack and advise on how to change the culture of parliaments in the workplace and it is not premature. The prime ministers suggest that such allegations be referred to the Department of Finance, the employer of the political staff, coming with its own difficulties. It is rare, in my experience, for organizations to follow this path, but good for the Prime Minister to suppress this point. One thing is for sure: it would be easier for victims than a rape trial. (What a horrible comment about our courts. You would think that somewhere a judge might think the same thing.)

While it will take a trial in the courtroom to uncover the facts of the alleged rape, the trials of Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds and, on the other hand, the Liberal Party, appear to be already underway. Reynolds, Higgins’s then boss, is accused of shocking insensitivity and inadequate support. The questions have already been asked, right and wrong. From the reports of her responses, the minister responded with due concern. She had, after all, been a senior Defense executive who would have been well educated in managing crises of this kind. However, there is still much to come. Loading No doubt other questions will follow, which go to attitudes and culture. Should she have reported Reynolds, even when trying to protect the alleged privacy of the victims, to her employer, the Department of Finance, with or without Higgins permission? Should she have reported it to the Prime Minister’s office, with or without her permission? Should there have been any action taken by the Liberal Party or the Finance Department to find the alleged perpetrator (who had so far resigned), with or without the alleged victims’ permission? Should the minister have insisted on reporting to the police? Should she have persuaded Higgins to report him to the police? Did the minister make clear her expectations for staff behavior? Should the Department of Finance have set up its own measures to ensure a safe and respectable job for political staff, such as department staff, or should the day-to-day government have demanded it? Why did previous governments not do this? So yes, there will be many questions, right and wrong. Some have two correct answers.

It would be foolish to label harassment and sexual assault as a particular problem of the Liberal Party. Parliamentarians who would otherwise claim risk being ashamed of the revelations to come. Both major parties have moved or are moving on codes of conduct that did not exist at the time these events occurred. Loading However, codes of conduct need to be reinforced from above. This is the best form of prevention; some call it culture change. Its leadership. Bosses, whether his six-staff supporters, the dozens minister, the opposition leader or the prime minister, need to have a clear view of their responsibilities. They may not be relocated or handed over to the Chief of Staff. Leaders who live by the proverbs of Do as I say, not as I will die with that proverb. If they have more than zero tolerance for criminal or unacceptable behavior, including that which is caused by alcohol, then they should not be surprised if their staff adheres to those standards. Whatever the outcome for Reynolds and those questions, right and wrong, the lessons of this terrible issue for all MPs must be borne in mind: be the leaders of your staff that the nation expects. Do not rely on the leadership of the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition; do it for yourself Zero tolerance begins and ends with you. Rape is not an option.

And you will be discovered if you fail. Pru Goward is a former Sex Discrimination Commissioner and Liberal Minister of NSW. She is a professor at Western Sydney University and a director with Taylor Fry, data analysts and actuaries.